Carlinhos Brown paralyzes show after audience chants ‘Fora Bolsonaro’

Hrishikesh Bhardwaj 4 hours ago Entertainment

Musician asked for ‘no policy’ in presentation, but on social networks he spoke out in favor of Lula in the elections

Young pancharlinhos brown
During the show, Carlinhos repressed the audience’s chants

The singer Carlinhos Brown interrupted a show he was doing when the audience started a demonstration against the president Jair Bolsonaro (PL) with the chants of ‘Fora Bolsonaro’. “Sorry, but I’m Brazil that worked out. I don’t get involved in this. I don’t even want to know,” he said. “No politics. Cultural policy can be”, he added. In a video posted on social media, the audience protests Carlinhos’ speech and even boos him for a few seconds. The attitude remembered what it did Elba Ramalho, during a show in São João, Bahia, in which he also suppressed the screams in his presentation. The song has become very common in audiences at concerts and festivals across the country since last year. After the great repercussion on social networks, Brown posted on his Twitter that he wants Lula as president.

