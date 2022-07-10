Carlinhos Brown rebukes protests against Bolsonaro at a concert

A video in which singer Carlinhos Brown interrupted his audience’s protests against President Jair Bolsonaro (PL) during a show is reverberating on social media. The artist’s attitude drew comparisons with the singer Elba Ramalho, who last month adopted a similar stance in São João de Salvador. THE splashthe publicist of the famous said that the presentation in question took place last year.

In the video, the audience present at the show begins to ask “out, Bolsonaro”, but Brown interrupts the chorus and asks that political demonstrations not be made during his presentation, as he represents “the Brazil that worked” and says he doesn’t want to be put “in it”.

“Sorry, I’m Brazil that worked and don’t get involved in that. I don’t even care about these people. I don’t get involved in this… I don’t want to get involved in this matter. Let’s build this country. We’re here to change and we will change without politics”, declared the singer.

The Bahian artist’s reaction generated criticism on Twitter and the famous’s name ended up on the platform’s trending topics.

Audience shouts “bolsonaro out”

Carlinhos Brown responds

“I’m the Brazil that worked out, don’t get involved in that, I don’t even want to know about it there” Thanks for the sincerity. But go with your individual enriched global project to hell!#blacknotop https://t.co/L8MeRsB0gf — Joel Luiz Costa (@joelluiz_adv) July 9, 2022

“Sorry, I’m Brazil that worked out. I don’t get involved in this? We’re here to change, without politics”, he said. @carlinhosbrown. If the change of the 33 million Brazilians who are hungry is not due to politics, where will it be? For the coup that Bolsonaro tries to impose on the country?! — George Marques ? (@GeorgMarques) July 9, 2022

In contact with splash, Carlinhos Brown’s advice said that the show in question took place at the end of last year and the speech was now recovered by Bolsonarist groups to take advantage of the election year. However, the advisor stressed that Brown is a “politically leftist” person and, above all, a defender of human rights.

On Twitter, Carlinhos Brown manifested and published a photo in which he appears in front of a mural that honors councilor Marielle Franco, who was murdered in 2018, the victim of a political crime. In the caption, the singer reinforced that, for those who still have doubts, he will vote for former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT).

“For those who still have doubts. I respect mine, I want Lula”, he captioned.

Elba Ramalho

Last month, singer Elba Ramalho also made news for interrupting political demonstrations against President Jair Bolsonaro. At the time, she performed at the Festa de São João, in Salvador, and stated that her show was not a rally.

“No, I don’t want to do politics, sorry. This is a São João concert, it’s not a rally”, said the singer. Despite the appeal, the audience continued to shout, this time in favor of former president and candidate Luis Inácio Lula da Silva: “Olê, olê, olá, Lula, Lula!”.