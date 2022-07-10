Casemiro wants Tite’s sequel in the national team and praises Abel Ferreira, coach of Palmeiras | great circle

Casemiro, midfielder for Real Madrid and the Brazilian national team, is the guest of this Saturday’s Great Circle. The program airs at 11 pm on sportv.

Presented by Milton Leite, this Saturday’s edition also features narrator Cleber Machado, commentators Alexandre Lozetti, Maurício Noriega and Paulo César Vasconcellos, in addition to presenter Barbara Coelho and reporter Guilherme Pereira.

In the interview, Casemiro, the right name at the Qatar World Cup, spoke about Tite’s decision to leave the national team after the World Cup. For the Real Madrid player, following the coach would be the best way to go to Brazil. But if not, he prefers another Brazilian coach:

– If I could ask, I would ask Tite to stay. I don’t see another. Cafu once said, we were five-time champions with five Brazilian coaches. We have good Brazilian coaches, it is inevitable to say that there are good ones. Talking about Guardiola, Klopp, Ancelotti, Jorge Jesus, who did a great job here, this one who does a great job at Palmeiras.

1 of 2 Casemiro during an interview with Grande Círculo — Photo: Reproduction Casemiro during an interview with the Grande Círculo — Photo: Reproduction

To the Portuguese Abel Ferreira, the praise is torn:

– This guy (Abel Ferreira) when he speaks I get up, I listen to what he says, he has an exceptional human side. In addition to what he does at Palmeiras, he can’t keep up with that much, but you can see that Palmeiras today is the team to beat. It’s another one that does a great job. But we were five times champions with Brazilian coaches. We have to improve, not only the player, but also the coach, football is evolving. But why not a Brazilian coach? Exists.

For Casemiro, the national team is more prepared for the World Cup this year than in 2018

Casemiro also spoke of other names of Brazilian technicians that he likes, such as Mauricio Barbieri, Fernando Diniz and Rogério Ceni.

– There is a growing crop of young people. This one who comes in a great job at Bragantino (Mauricio Barbieri), Diniz himself who doesn’t have expressive titles, but when he takes it you can see that his work has an effect. Rogério Ceni, a guy I know. What is a great coach for the Brazilian team? I’m a bit against foreign coaches, we have good coaches here. Cuca is another one who has done a good job recently. You playing away end up not following Brazilian football so much, but I’ll say it again, we were penta with Brazilian coaches.

For this year’s World Cup, Casemiro believes that Brazil is better prepared compared to the 2018 World Cup, when the national team was eliminated by Belgium in the quarterfinals.

– It is inevitable that you say that the Selection is better prepared. First by experience, it’s the law of life. We have a coaching staff that is better prepared, a World Cup is no longer a new thing, and of course it has the base. You gave names, the kids that have been rising in the national team, but the base is the same: the back line, the goalkeeper, the first midfielder, Neymar in front. A World Cup is nothing new for us,” said the player.

– There are only seven games, football is the moment, there is preparation, but it is inevitable to say that we are better prepared and because of the options. Tite to make a list of 26, if before it was easier to do, today he has a lot of difficulty and will leave players out wanting to put. The range of options is much more viable. The other time, he closed a range of 20 and there were always three that were not fixed, not this year. Despite playing few pieces, he has a range of 35 players that he can rotate and has difficulties to make the call-up – he added.