CEO of a company valued at $68 billion leaves office to go to the beach

Recently, CEOs of large companies left their positions in search of emotional balance, as is the case of Andrew Formica, CEO of British company Jupiter Fund Management. In this article, we’ll talk about his story and that of others. CEOs who resigned because they are going through the same situation. Check out!

Read more: Take the quiz and find out your level of stress at work

“I just want to sit on the beach and do nothing. I’m not thinking about anything else”

Those were the words of Andrew Formica this week in an interview with Bloomberg. The CEO, who took over in 2019 at the British company valued at US$68 billion, announced that he will step down in October.

He claimed personal reasons for his decision to return to his native Australia. The 51-year-old CEO leaves the UK after 30 years to be close to his parents.

Andrew Formica’s case is not an isolated one.

In 2020, Rubin Ritter, former CEO of Zalando, a fashion e-commerce company in Europe, decided to leave his position after 11 years at the company to dedicate more time to his “growing” family in order to stimulate development. of his wife’s professional career.

Years earlier, Max Schireson, former CEO of MongoDB, a US software company valued at billions of dollars, also stepped down to spend more time with his family.

According to him, the only way to balance his personal life was to resign, since the intense travel routine made him stay away from his family and miss important moments with his wife and children.

Pursuit of emotional well-being is responsible for CEOs leaving their jobs

According to a study by Deloitte, a multinational professional services organization, about 70% of high-level executives, such as CEOs, are considering leaving their current company jobs in search of one that better promotes their well-being.

The survey revealed that more than 35% of executives feel exhausted, stressed and overworked and, like those employees who leave their jobs in search of a work-life balance, approximately 57% of CEOs are burnt out enough to to give up.

Following the trend, Andrew Formica will step down on October 1st and arrive in Australia in time to enjoy the spring sunshine season.