check out the services that have the benefit

The name is different, but the service is very simple and has become even more popular in recent years. You’ve certainly heard about cashback. It’s nothing more than shopping and getting part of the money back. the digital bank Nubank offers the benefit in several ways. See how to guarantee part of the money back in the account.

According to Nubank, the money goes back to the customer through loans, accommodation, online purchases or credit card. All of this is available on the digital bank app.

Nubank cashback

Among the ways to guarantee a good cashback at Nubank is with the Ultravioleta credit card. When making purchases with the credit function, the customer earns 1% of the purchase value back. The money is available in the account, without a deadline for use. In addition, it yields 200% of the CDI per year.

It is possible to have Nubank cashback when using the loan leaving the car as collateral. In addition to low interest rates and quick access to credit, customers earn 1% of the loan amount – but you must meet the prerequisites for the modality.

Another way to get your money back is to pay for accommodation. When making a reservation through Booking at Shopping do Nubank, the cashback is 6%. And the amount is credited to the invoice.

There’s more: in partnership with Shopee, Nubank guarantees cashback on purchases. Just start the process through the digital bank app and activate the offer. After 90 days the money is returned to the account.

Did you see? There are several ways to have part of the money as a return, save and even invest. That’s why it’s worth looking for good cashback options for your money to earn more.