check the payment schedule

The IRS started paying the Income Tax Refund on May 31. The transfers are divided into five lots. However, two have already been released to taxpayers. So there are three more lots left.

According to the Revenue, approximately 7.63 million Brazilians were covered in the first two batches alone.

2022 Income Tax Refund Calendar

The refund schedule follows the schedule below:

1st batch – May 31

2nd batch – June 30

3rd batch – July 29

4th batch – August 31

5th batch – September 30

Payments take place according to legal priority, which is made up of the elderly, retirees, pensioners, people with disabilities (PwD) and teachers. In addition to the residual lots, which include taxpayers who fell into the fine mesh in previous declarations, but have already settled accounts with the lion.

Now the lots will be paid according to the date of the Income Tax declaration. Therefore, whoever declared the earliest receives first.

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

How to check the refund?

To check if the refund is available, the taxpayer must perform the following steps:

Access the IRS website;

Inform the CPF and date of birth;

Click on “My Income Tax”; and

Click on “Check Refund”.

payments

Payments are made directly to the bank account informed in the income tax return. This year taxpayers will be able to receive the refund via Pix. However, credit in this category will only be made for a Pix key equal to the CPF of the holder of the declaration. Random key, email or phone will not be accepted.

If the credit is not carried out, for some reason, the amount will be available for redemption for up to one year at Banco do Brasil.

In this case, to reschedule the credit of the amounts, just access the BB portal or contact the bank’s relationship center, by numbers 4004-0001 for capital, 0800-729-0001 for other locations or 0800-729-0088, special telephone exclusively for people with hearing impairment.

