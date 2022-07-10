Chris Evans Discusses Rumors About His Return in Captain America 4

Amid rumors that emerged about a possible return of Chris Evans in Captain America 4, the actor reaffirmed that now Sam Wilson and the captain America.

Yesterday, more news emerged about the upcoming Marvel movie. However, initial information speculated about a possible return of Steve Rogers. Well, the former Captain America ended all these rumors on Twitter.

He’s reaffirming his friend Anthony Mackie’s place as the shield bearer in the MCU. So it looks like the next movie from Julius Onah will focus directly on Sam Wilson and in any new threats that will arise against him.

The question of a possible return of Evans populates the minds of many fans of Marvel since he bid farewell to the role in Avengers: Endgame. Many of them wonder if we will see Rogers return the Infinity Stones and what stories might be waiting. For now, they’ll just have to keep waiting.

captain america 4 will feature Anthony Mackie as the protagonist. It is a reissue of the partnership between the actor and the screenwriter. Malcolm Spellmanfrom the Falcon and the Winter Soldier series.

There is no premiere date, but production is expected to start in the first half of next year.

A few months ago, it was even speculated that Chris Evans was in talks for a cameo, something Kevin Feige promptly denied.

“I rarely respond to anything, but this rumor specifically was quickly dispersed by the man himself (Evans)”

I told Entertainment Weekly.

The three Sentinels of Liberty films combined topped $2 billion at the worldwide box office, boosted by Captain America: Civil War, which made $1.1 billion in 2016.