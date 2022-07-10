CinemaScore reveals the score for Thor: Love and Thunder

After arriving at Rotten Tomatoes with only 68% approval, Thor: Love and Thunder scored in the CinemaScore confirmed as B+matching Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness and Fantastic Beasts: Dumbledore’s Secrets.

For those unfamiliar, grade is actually an audience-based metric. The site polls viewers at major opening night movie releases to gather demographic information that is calculated to arrive at the movie’s overall score.

CinemaScore, which has been doing this since 1978, has an overall rating range from A+ to F, and voting takes place directly in theaters across North America – including Canada.

The new film finds Thor (Chris Hemsworth) on a journey unlike anything he’s ever faced – a quest for self-discovery. But his retirement is interrupted by a galactic assassin known as Gorr the Butcher of the Gods (Christian Bale), who seeks the extinction of the gods.

To combat the threat, Thor enlists the help of King Valkyrie (Tessa Thompson), Korg (Taika Waititi) and ex-girlfriend Jane Foster (Natalie Portman), who – to Thor’s surprise – is wielding her ancient hammer, Mjölnir, like the Mighty Thor. Together, they embark on a harrowing cosmic adventure to uncover the mystery of Gorr’s revenge, and stop it before it’s too late.”

Thor: Love and Thunder is directed by Taika Waititiand is on display in Brazil.