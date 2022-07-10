Ciro Gomes demands investigation into ‘attacks’ a few days before the start of the campaign

2 hours ago

Izael Pereira – Pre-candidate for Planalto, Ciro Gomes (PDT) used social media to defend the investigation of “three apparently disconnected facts” that occurred this week, classified by him as “attacks”. He refers to the homemade bomb with feces thrown at a political event with the participation of former president Luiz Inácio de Lula da Silva, in Rio, the attack on the car of judge Renato Borelli, in Brasília, and the shooting in a window of the newsroom of the Folha de S.Paulo, in the capital of São Paulo.

For the presidential candidate, even though they may have different authorship, the attacks have an identical “cradle and genetic matrix”. “The cradle is the nest where dictatorships hatch their snake eggs. DNA is the feeling of hate that contaminates Brazilian society”, wrote Ciro in a post on Twitter. “It is quite worrying that attacks like these occur within a few hours of each other and just a few days before the official start of the campaign. The authorities need to act quickly and civil society must mobilize to stop these abuses”, he adds.

