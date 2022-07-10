Ciro Gomes demands investigation into ‘attacks’ a few days before the start of the campaign

Izael Pereira – Pre-candidate for Planalto, Ciro Gomes (PDT) used social media to defend the investigation of “three apparently disconnected facts” that occurred this week, classified by him as “attacks”. He refers to the homemade bomb with feces thrown at a political event with the participation of former president Luiz Inácio de Lula da Silva, in Rio, the attack on the car of judge Renato Borelli, in Brasília, and the shooting in a window of the newsroom of the Folha de S.Paulo, in the capital of São Paulo.

For the presidential candidate, even though they may have different authorship, the attacks have an identical “cradle and genetic matrix”. “The cradle is the nest where dictatorships hatch their snake eggs. DNA is the feeling of hate that contaminates Brazilian society”, wrote Ciro in a post on Twitter. “It is quite worrying that attacks like these occur within a few hours of each other and just a few days before the official start of the campaign. The authorities need to act quickly and civil society must mobilize to stop these abuses”, he adds.

the cases

On the night of this Thursday, 7th, a homemade bomb with feces was thrown near the stage where former President Lula was at a rally in downtown Rio de Janeiro. In addition to the former president, Lula’s running mate Geraldo Alckmin, federal deputy Marcelo Freixo (PSB) and Alerj president André Ceciliano (PT) participated in the act.

Judge Renato Borelli, who ordered the arrest of former Minister of Education Milton Ribeiro, had his car attacked by animal feces, dirt and eggs also on this Thursday, in Brasília, near his home. Borelli has been the target of threats since early June. The Federal Police and the National Council of Justice were called to investigate the case.

On the night of Wednesday, 6th, a shot hit the window of the Folha de São Paulo building, around 10 pm, in São Paulo. The case is investigated by the Civil Police.