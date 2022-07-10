Ciro’s bet: RC for the Government and Tasso for the Senate – Focus.jor

In (almost) absolute silence from the conversations by ear, this hypothesis was born in the midst of the flames of the PDT Ceará. Namely: as a way of strengthening the pedetista platform, without PT, MDB and company, the joint idea is to form a heavyweight slate. In this case, Roberto Cláudio for the Government and Tasso Jereissati for the Senate. In the vice, the weight of the PSD, with Domingos Filho.
Note: Senator Tasso, who controls the PSDB in Ceará, has not yet confirmed his nomination to be vice-president of Simone Tebet, pre-candidate for president by the MDB. Therefore, in practice, it is open to articulations.
The articulation, if implemented, would still be a way of making up for 2010, when Tasso was defeated in the dispute for one of the two senator seats because of the support of the group that today makes up the PDT dedicated to the PT candidate, then federal deputy José Pimentel .
Fábio Campos
Fábio Campos