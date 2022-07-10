Cleo flaunts her body in a tiny black dress and web reacts

Cleo shared a sequence of clicks on their social networks and was the subject of much praise. In her Instagram account, the artist appeared stunning wearing a short black dress, in which she highlighted her body.

In the caption of the publication, Cleo joked: “Pyrigotic”she said she received more than 19,000 likes and countless compliments.

“Most beautiful thing 🔥❤️”, said a follower. “The most beautiful pirigotica 🥰🥰”, praised a follower. “The most wonderful woman in the world exists, and I can prove it 😍”, drooled a fan of the actress.

Daughter of famous artists like Fabio Jr. and Glória Pires, Cleo vented about the pressure she suffered. In a recent chat with Quem magazine, the artist opened her heart and said that if feels nullified in her career for being their daughter.

“I am a woman with a 20-year career who is delegitimized if I gain weight, lose weight or because I am the daughter of famous people. [Fábio Jr. e Gloria Pires]. It doesn’t matter how big you are and what you’ve achieved. Even before [de ser famosa] or on a day-to-day basis, it seems like you’re always inadequate and don’t deserve to be there. You grow up with imposter syndrome, as if you don’t know what you’re doing or choosing. This self-questioning is getting beyond healthy. It seems that you are not there for yourself, but because someone put you there just because you are a woman. That hasn’t changed,” said the actress. “On set, you’re expected to always look pretty, make-up, heels, sweet and friendly. If you know what you want, you’re thick. They are small ways of trying to take away your power over your narrative, and that is fierce delegitimization,” she said.

Then Cleo commented on the comparisons with her parents. The artist said that at the beginning of her career she avoided associating her name with her own and stated that she always sought her own merit..

“I would say I’m somewhat self-assertive, but I’m getting better at it. At first, I didn’t want to do anything with my parents because I didn’t want to be compared. I wish the credit was mine. Then I understood that there was no way. First, because I love them and I love their work. My parents are a form of inspiration and I have to be very grateful because it gave me so much opportunity. Second, because our work is a bit of a continuation of who we are. If you veto, you end up limiting the depth that the relationship can have,” she said.

