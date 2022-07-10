‘Colombia’ and suspected involvement in the deaths of Bruno and Dom arrive in Manaus | amazon

The aircraft with Amarildo and ‘Colombia’ landed at Eduardo Gomes International Airport, in the West Zone of Manaus, around 8:05 pm. From there, they went to the PF Superintendence in the capital of Amazonas, where they will be held in custody.

The PF reported that the other two arrested for involvement in the double homicide, Jeferson da Silva Lima, known as “Pelado da Dinha”, and Oseney da Costa de Oliveira, 41, will also be transferred to Manaus early next week.

Known as “Pelado”, the fisherman Amarildo was arrested at the beginning of the investigations. Residents interviewed by the authorities said they saw the suspect threatening Bruno Araújo Pereira. A witness also stated that Amarildo was seen on a speedboat, sailing right behind Bruno and Dom’s vessel.

During the search of the suspect’s house, the Military Police found a lot of drugs, in addition to ammunition for restricted use by the Armed Forces. He was initially arrested for this reason, but later confessed to participating in the double homicide and participated in the reenactment of the crime.

“Colombia” was arrested on Thursday (7), for using a false document. In a statement to the PF, he denied being the mastermind behind the deaths of the indigenist and the journalist and said that he had no involvement in the case. The Federal Police is investigating whether the man leads illegal fishing in the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land region.

The investigation concluded that Bruno Pereira was killed for fighting illegal fishing in the Vale do Javari Indigenous Land, and Dom ended up murdered for being with him. For this reason, the PF is investigating whether “Colombia” is linked to the murders.

The Federal Justice decreed the preventive detention of the four – Amarildo, Jeferson, Oseney and “Colombia”, on Friday (8). With that, they will respond to the arrested processes.

According to information obtained exclusively by the Amazon Network“Colombia” spontaneously went to the PF unit in Tabatinga, a neighboring municipality of Atalaia do Norte, to “clarify” that he was not involved in the murders of Bruno and Dom.

Upon identification at the PF police station, agents found that the document presented by “Colombia” was false. Also according to PF sources, Rubens Villar had at least two more false documents, one from Brazil and the other from Colombia. His nationality is Peruvian.

On Friday afternoon (8), the man underwent a custody hearing at the Federal Justice building, in Tabatinga, where he had his preventive detention ordered.

Federal Court orders preventive detention of ‘Colombia’, suspected of connection with the executioners of Bruno and Dom

Since the beginning of the investigations into the Bruno and Dom case, reports from residents to the press have linked the name “Colombia” to illegal fishing in the region.

Amarildo, his family and Jeferson worked with fishing in Atalaia do Norte. Now, the PF is investigating whether “Colombia” employed Amarildo, Oseney and Jeferson and what the foreigner’s relationship with fishing in the region was.

In testimony, the man said that he only has a “business relationship” with fishermen in the region, and that he did not purchase illegal fish.

Arrest for involvement in the case

Unlike “Colombia”, Amarildo, Oseney and Jeferson are in prison for participating in the double homicide. Amarildo and Jeferson have already confessed to the crime in statements to the Federal Police and the Civil Police of Amazonas (PC-AM).

The two police officers reconstructed the case last week, and used vessels possibly used in the crime in the simulations. Jefferson was also taken to the areas where the crimes took place. In addition to being shot dead, Bruno and Dom were quartered and their remains buried.

The two were murdered while sailing along the Itacoaí River, which cuts through Atalaia do Norte.