‘Combined is combined. He gave his word, he has to keep it’, says Márcio França in his first event with Haddad

The now pre-candidate for the Senate for São Paulo Márcio França (PSB) participated this Saturday for the first time in a public event alongside Fernando Haddad (PT), now the only center-left pre-candidate in the race for the state government. After months of negotiation, the pessebista withdrew the pre-candidacy on Friday to support the PT in the elections.

As França explained during an event in Diadema, despite having taken months to announce his decision, the agreement had already been pre-defined months ago, when he agreed with Haddad that the best placed in the polls would be chosen by the duo.

“Combined is combined. He gave his word, he has to keep it”, began França. “Until yesterday morning he hadn’t announced it, but he had already arranged with Haddad. Whoever had the best condition would compete and I recognized that he has, at that moment, the best conditions”then added.

After explaining the arrangement, França then went on to defend the need to make Lula (PT) increase the number of voters in São Paulo, highlighting the role that Geraldo Alckmin (PSB) will play in this regard.

“I called Alckmin a long time ago to help elect Lula. They were opponents, but they think alike on many issues, such as the right of people with disabilities and the freedom to live of the LGBT community”, he highlighted.

As he defended, Alckmin, as ex-governor of SP, may attract new votes for the ex-president. The calculation, as defended França, is that a victory in the state could mean the solution of the election still in the first round.

“São Paulo is very big and cannot take any risk, any 10% in São Paulo is 2 million votes less. That’s why we have to make Lula win in São Paulo. That’s the most important thing about being together,” she summarized. “São Paulo is decisive”, repeated the pre-candidate for the Senate.

In his participation, Haddad celebrated the new ally and acknowledged that the union could yield even more votes for him and Lula:

“This team here is a winning team and it needs to win in the name of this country”, he said after several compliments to France. The PT also defended the need to ‘turn votes’ until the beginning of the elections. “Unlike 2018, we don’t have 15 days, we have 12 weeks,” he said.