Comment of the day: Hate will be the inheritance

The bomb with feces thrown on Thursday (7) against those who followed the act in support of the candidacy of Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, from the PT, is perhaps a good demonstration of what certain segments of our society are proud to deliver today. the society. At the end of June, a drone with feces and urine was dropped in Belo Horizonte also against those who honored Lula’s presence. The two episodes already demonstrate a certain fixation that even requires a certain Freudian explanation. According to Freud, the anal phase usually occurs between one and three years of age. In adult individuals, it is a sign of a serious psychological disorder.

The repetition of the same kind of eschatology is evidence of a planned thing. There seems to be no doubt that those responsible for the two episodes discussed this in discussion groups. There they outlined their strategies. They had tips on how to do it. And they performed the act.

The chat rooms of this type of aberration are the .cham environments. The kind that Lucas Neiva discovered and that put the Congress in Focus the target of the hateful sentiments of the Brazilian hydrophobic extreme right. In these anonymous forums, these groups discuss these actions.

On the same day that the bomb with feces was thrown at protesters in Rio de Janeiro, a shot was fired at the editorial office of the newspaper Folha de São Paulo in downtown São Paulo. In the case of Lucas Neiva’s report, the reactions against the Congress in Focus joined death, rape and bomb threats in the newsroom. They are being investigated. And they will not go unpunished.

The connection between all these acts is evident. It’s worrying. It makes it clear that perhaps the greatest legacy of the Jair Bolsonaro era in power will be hatred. As in the famous title western by Sam Peckinpah, hate will be the inheritance.

Hate has always been one of the main tools used by Bolsonaro in his rhetoric. His speeches were always filled with apologies for torturers, such as Brilhante Ustra, the desire to kill opponents (as in a speech about then-President Fernando Henrique Cardoso), the threat of violence (as when he said he would not rape Congresswoman Maria do Rosário (PT-RS) because she, according to him, was very ugly). Making a gun with your fingers or with objects such as crutches has become routine. Shooting clubs have spread across the country, where one of the projects that is advancing the most is the greater number of weapons in the possession of the population. In political discussions, families break up, friends stop talking. Hate sickens us.

Hate spreads. In 2018, Bolsonaro himself became his victim. In an episode that worsened his health, but which may have been decisive for his victory: the stab wound by Adélio Bispo. A stab that seems to have only served to sharpen such feelings of hatred.

Now, when polls show Bolsonaro at a disadvantage, it is against his opponents that bombs and feces are thrown. And, as unfortunately always happens, it is against the press and journalists that the hatred falls.

Historian Sergio Buarque de Hollanda said that cordiality was a mark of Brazilians. Controversial statement, because perhaps he was not talking about kindness, but about the fact that Brazilians do everything in an emotional way, with their heart (cordiality there in the sense of cordis, from the heart in Latin).

Perhaps the solution can now come from Sérgio Buarque’s son, the composer, writer and poet Chico Buarque. To scare away all this climate of hatred that has settled in Brazil, Chico proposes an excellent solution in a recently composed song. “How about a samba?”. Shall we go with Chico?

I’m Rudolfo Lago, director of Congress in Focus Analysis. Always honored by your audience in this comment that is unique to you!

See the video commentary below: