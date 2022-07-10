Compact sedan breaks sales record and returns to the Top 10

Fiat Cronos was the best-selling compact sedan in June, returning to “success”. (Photo: Fiat)

The Fiat Cronos was the best-selling sedan in the domestic market in the last month after selling 6,047 units. It was the only vehicle in the category to be present in the Top 10 of the best-selling cars, as it belonged to the Chevrolet Onix Plus and which, in the last month, took the 18th position.

The rise of Fiat Cronos: sedan moves from 19th position to 6th among the best-selling cars

During the month of June, a lot has changed in relation to the best-selling cars. However, what has not changed is that among the 10 most sold there is only one sedan. However, unlike in previous months – when the body representative was the Chevrolet Onix Plus – in June, the outstanding model was the Fiat Cronos.

To give you an idea, in April 2022, the car had sold 3,043 units and was in 19th place in the overall position. In May, the vehicle sold a little more: 3,682 units and was also in 19th place.

In June, the vehicle managed to reach 6th place in the general ranking, when it sold 6,047 units.

The best-selling sedans in June

The Fiat Cronos came in 1st place in the category, while the Chevrolet Onix Plus, until then the leader in the category, ended the month in second place – with 3,874 units sold. The Toyota Corolla follows close behind with 3,834 units sold in the last month.

Volkswagen appears through with the Voyage, in 4th place (3,603 units). The Hyundai HB20S completes the Top 5 best-selling sedans of the last month after selling 2,499 cars.

The Honda City took 6th place and is followed by the Toyota Yaris Sedan. The vehicles sold 2,431 units and 1,276 units, respectively.

Chevrolet appears again with the Cruze sedan, which took 8th place and sold 946 units. Rounding out the ranking are the VW Virtus, the Nissan Versa and the VW Jetta.

Fiat Cronos is sold in two versions

Currently, the sedan is offered in two versions, both with a 1.3 Flex engine. Prices are R$84,590 for the entry-level version and R$90,390 for the Drive configuration.

In both cases, the engine has a power of 109 hp with ethanol and 101 hp with gasoline. The torque is 14.2 kgf,m and 13.7 kgf,m, respectively. Combined with the engine is a five-speed manual transmission.

Chevrolet Onix Plus is still a leader when analyzing the semester

At the accumulated of the year, that is, between the months of January and June, the Fiat Cronos sold 16,140 units, which leaves the model in 21st position. In this scenario, the Chevrolet Onix Plus remains better placed, with 26,941 and is in 9th place.

