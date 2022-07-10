CONMEBOL sets dates and times for Libertadores quarterfinals

Flamengo faces Corinthians in the quarterfinals of the Copa Libertadores 2022. The South American Football Confederation (CONMEBOL) defined this Friday (8) the dates and times of the home and away matches.

As Rubro-Negro had a better campaign in the group stage, they will have the advantage of deciding the match at Maracanã. The first match will be at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. see the dates of the games that will define one of the spots in the semifinals.

The games will be on two Tuesdays in August:

Corinthians vs Flamengo – 08/02/2022, 21:30, Neo Química Arena

Flamengo vs Corinthians – 09/08/2022, 21:30, Maracanã

Flamengo takes advantage of Corinthians in knockout

Flamengo and Corinthians have already met seven times in knockout competitions. And Rubro-Negro has the advantage. There are four classifications of Mais Querido against three of the alvinegro from São Paulo. in Libertadores, the two giants faced each other once in a playoff.

In 2010, the two met in the round of 16 of the international competition. With Ronaldo Fenômeno and Roberto Carlos wearing the Corinthians shirt and Adriano and Vagner Love in Mengão, the confrontation stopped the country.

At Maracanã, under torrential rain, Flamengo won 1×0, a goal by the Emperor. In the return game, at Pacaembu, Corinthians opened 2×0 and was qualifying when Vagner Love spoiled the party with a great goal that made the red-black crowd happy.

