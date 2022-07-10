conversations progress and Rigoni is close to leaving São Paulo

With no space with Ceni, Argentine Rigoni is leaving São Paulo. Living at a low stage for a long time, the São Paulo club received a proposal to BRL 21 million from MLS footballand an exit is almost certain for the month of July.

In São Paulo, Rigoni lived his peak under the command of Crespo, former coach of the Morumbi club. It was with the Argentine that the player had his best numbers and moments with the colors of São Paulo. After Crespo’s departure, Rigoni could never be the same again, and an exit is very close.

The club willing to pay R$21 million for Rigoni has not yet been mentioned, but apparently everything is fine between the parties. The value is considerable for the tricolor, who, to have the player, paid a lot. With the São Paulo shirt, there are 69 games, 13 goals and 9 assists.

About the player, Rogério Ceni opened the game, but it won’t help.

“I still believe in him. If he [Rigoni] stay, we will be happy. Bad times, everyone passes. Luciano gave an interview talking about it. He’s not so confident.”said.

Going through a great phase of the season, São Paulo returns to the field this Sunday, away from home, against the Brazilian side, against Galo.