Corinthians faces Flamengo with possible nine embezzlement and two suspended players

Corinthians, five days after qualifying in the Copa Libertadores, has one more mission in the season. At 4 pm, the team faces Flamengo at Neo Química Arena, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. For the match, coach Vítor Pereira has nine possible absences and two hanging.

Regarding those who are suspended, Corinthians who need to be careful with yellow cards are Du Queiroz and Raul Gustavo. In case of a new warning, these athletes become absent for the next appointment of Timão, against Ceará, which takes place at 9 pm on the 16th, next Saturday.

The black-and-white embezzlements are not confirmed, as the Corinthians coach and his coaching staff asked to ”hide” the related ones from their opponents. In this way, certain absences are of Maycon (grade 3 injury), Paulinho (recovery from knee surgery) and Ruan Oliveira (ligament tear in the knee).

Corinthians, moreover, can no longer count on the defender john victor, officially announced by Benfica, from Portugal, last Thursday. the goalkeeper Ivan and the attacker Gustavo Mantuan were traded with Zenit, from Russia, and also lack the alvinegra team this Sunday.

Doubts are due to Fagner (muscle injury), Renato Augusto (calf discomfort) and Junior Moraes (sprained ankle). The athletes, who are being monitored by the medical department, were not present at the open training session this Friday.

William, still undergoing treatment for a shoulder subluxation, works separately with physical therapist Bruno Mazziotti and may appear among Vítor Pereira’s substitutes. The player, it is important to remember, came to travel to Argentina with the team, but did not leave the bench.

On the other hand, the team must gain two ”reinforcements”. addon, recovered from Covid-19, returned to training and should be available to Vítor Pereira this afternoon. Beyond, Gustavo Silvawho had been treating tendinitis, was back in the group and could be one of the novelties against Flamengo.

