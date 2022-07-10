Corinthians has returns and ends its preparation to receive Flamengo; see probable escalation

Corinthians ended work for the match against Flamengo, valid for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. At CT Joaquim Grava, the delegation made the last day of preparation, which featured a novelty: the return of loaned personnel Mateus Vital, Léo Natel and Ramiro.

This Saturday’s activity, which took place in the afternoon, began with the traditional warm-up on one of the lawns of the Corinthians training center. Soon after, in order to improve strategies to receive the Carioca opponent, Vítor Pereira organized a ball possession work in a reduced field.

Afterwards, the players performed a tactical activity and ended the training day with repetitions of dead balls – both defensive and offensive. After the closing, the alvinegro cast concentrated on the Hotel Gildásio Miranda, which is inside the CT Joaquim Grava complex, where it stays until a few hours before the duel.

The match is even scheduled for 4 pm on Sunday, at Neo Química Arena. Athletes who returned from their respective loans, however, cannot act immediately – the window only opens on July 18, and because of that, they can only enter the field after that date.

Thus, taking into account who can play, Vítor Pereira can send the following lineup to the field: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo, Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz (Roni), Giuliano; Adson, Lucas Piton, Róger Guedes (Giovane).

