Corinthians holds a draw with Grmio in an afternoon inspired by Kau by the Brazilian Under-20

Corinthians’ Under-20 team entered the field this Saturday and scored a point against Grêmio. The team, led by Danilo, a former Timão player, played a difficult game against the Rio Grande do Sul team. With only five minutes into the game, goalkeeper Kauê saved the penalty and the rebound.

Both teams sinned in the finalization and had difficulty in swinging the nets, mainly due to many errors in the last pass. With a much more open first half, the teams fought a good fight, so that in the final stage, Timãozinho’s mission was much more to defend.

Thus, Corinthians is in third place in Group B of the Brazilian Championship, with nine points added. Grêmio is fifth with seven points.

Write it down, Faithful! – Timãozinho’s next appointment is on Wednesday, July 13, at 3 pm (Brasilia time). The opponent is XV de Jaú, in Fazendinha, for the Campeonato Paulista Sub-20.

Escalation

Commander Danilo could not count on six players for the duel against Grêmio. Robert Renan, Felipe Augusto, Giovane and Guilherme Biro are with the main team, coached by Vítor Pereira. Arthur Sousa, the team’s top scorer, in turn, is injured, as is Leo Agostinho.

Thus, the coach climbed Timãozinho as follows: Kaue; Léo Mana, João Pedro Tchoca, Murillo, Vitor Meer; Zé Vitor, Ryan; Breno Bidon, Pedrinho, Kayke; Wesley.

My Helm

The game

First time

Timãozinho started out with the ball, but it was Grêmio who tried to start the match by taking control of the actions. In response, Kayke received a cross, went on the left side and passed to Pedrinho, who missed the submission. In the rhythm there and here, the home team tried to put the ball in the area, but the Corinthians defense continued to try to keep it away.

At five minutes, in one of the attempts to ward off Grêmio’s attack, defender João Pedro committed a penalty, hitting José Guilherme inside the area. Kauan Kelvin in the ball, Kauê in the goal, and the charge was made, but the goalkeeper of Timãozinho jumped in the left corner and defended. On the rebound, Zé Guilherme tried again, but the Corinthians goalkeeper prevented him.

Minutes later, in a bizarre move, Kauê, who had just saved Corinthians from conceding a goal, had a Grêmio chance to open the scoring. In a back ball, the goalkeeper did not dominate with his feet and the ball passed under it, heading towards the goal. The opposing striker tried to fight for the ball, but the archer managed to pull away and avoid the worst.

Confident, Danilo’s team sought to keep the ball more, in order to try to put themselves in the attack. With 17 minutes on the scoreboard, Pedrinho was fouled a few meters from the edge of the area and charged, but Grêmio’s defense pushed away. In the left, Murillo finished, but the ball went through the base line.

The teams continued fighting a balanced confrontation at CT Hélio Dourado, alternating possession of the ball, with the same rhythm there and here that started the duel. Corinthians was well exploiting the mistakes in the exit of Grêmio, while the home team used a lot of the offensive intermediary to open the game by the flanks.

At 31, Kauan Kelvin took a free-kick, but the ball went straight into the hands of Corinthians goalkeeper Kauê. Despite the open game, both teams were having difficulty in the last pass, even with a lot of rush in the counterattacks.

With 41 minutes, Kauan Kelvin had one more free kick. The shirt number 10 from Grêmio, however, commanded the Corinthians barrier. Three minutes later, an individual error by the home team resulted in a dangerous throw for Timãozinho – who couldn’t swing the net, as the ball deflected by a Grêmio player ended up in the archer’s hands. Thus, the score of the first half ended zero.

Second time

The teams returned from the locker room without any changes. With seven minutes on the scoreboard, Leo Mana tried a cross, but the ball went out through the back line. With difficulty to bother Grêmio with clear chances, Danilo’s team exchanged passes, but without much offensive production in the opening ten minutes.

In this brand of the watch, the striker Erick, from Grêmio, left with pain soon after he was replaced by Pedro Clemente. Coach Luis Eduardo took the opportunity to change again, Kauan Kelvin came out for André.

At 12, João Pedro Tchoca tried to finish from long distance, the ball bounced on the lawn and took danger, but the Grêmio goalkeeper managed to catch it. Three minutes later, it was Grêmio’s turn to have a chance. Kauê came out to stifle the arrival of Ronald Barcellos, and the ball was left for Pedro Clemente, who tried to cover, but the round went out through the baseline.

The Grêmio coach made the third change, removing Mila and replacing Messias Teixeira. With 18 minutes, Vitor Meer was fouled and Kayke went to charge. The forward put the ball in the area, but Grêmio’s defense cut it. At 21, a home defender committed a foul near the entrance of the area and once again Kayke was responsible for a charge, but the ball exploded in the barrier.

Three minutes later, the home team tried to pressure and got a hit, but it was not effective for the conclusion. In the counterattack, Corinthians had a great chance to open the scoring. Pedrinho sent the ball over the crossbar and it went out through the baseline. Soon after, shirt 10 took a free-kick – which earned Pedro Cuiabá a yellow card – and got up in the area, but didn’t take any danger.

With 28 minutes on the scoreboard, a hit in the area ended in a yellow card for Wesley, right on top of Pedro Cuiabá. In a hot streak, Kayke and Murillo were also yellowed.

Grêmio kept trying to get the ball to put pressure on Timãozinho, but failed to finish in the last third of the field. In the final stretch, the home team sought to improve its lines, but with some disorganization, and Corinthians began to try to harden the defensive system. In the 39th minute, the referee gave Corinthians a foul and a yellow card for Messias Teixeira.

Coach Danilo made his first change and put Juninho and Riquelme on, leaving Wesley and Breno Bidon. In the 42nd minute, Kayke missed one of Corinthians’ best chances. The striker received the ball face to face with the goalkeeper, but he caught it badly and it went out through the back line.

In stoppage time, Grêmio scored a goal with Pedro Clemente, but the referee signaled offside in the play. After that, both teams tried to balance the net, putting themselves in the attack, but they couldn’t and the match ended with the same score that started: 0 to 0.

Technical sheet of Grmio 0 x 0 Corinthians

Competition: Brazilian Under-20 Championship

Place: Presidente Hlio Dourado Training Center, Eldorado do Sul, RS

Date: July 9, 2022 (Saturday)

Time: 15:00 (from Brasilia)

Referee: Lucas GuimaresRechatiko Horn

Assistants: Juarez de Mello Junior and Ariela Duarte da Silveir

Yellow cards: Pedro Cuiab and Messias Teixeira (Grmio); Murillo, Ryan, Kayke Ferrari and Wesley Gassova (Corinthians)

GRMI: Arthur; Cristiano, Luco, Joo Pedro and Jos Guilherme; Mila (Messias Teixeira) and Pedro Cuiab; Kauan Kelvin (Andr), Hiago and Ronald Barcellos (Nathan); Eric (Pedro Clemente).

Technician: Lus Eduardo

CORINTHIANS: Kau; Lo Mana, Joo Pedro, Murillo and Vitor Meer; Z Victor and Ryan; Pedrinho, Breno Bidon (Riquelme) and Kayke Ferrari; Wesley Gassova (Juninho).

Technician: Danilo

See more at: Corinthians Sub-20 and Base do Corinthians.