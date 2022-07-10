Corinthians vs Flamengo: probable lineups, embezzlement and where to watch the duel for the Brasileirão

The Classic of Crowds marks the 16th round of the Brazilian championship. This Sunday (10th), the Corinthians welcomes Flamengo, at Neo Química Arena, in the only duel before the quarter-finals of Libertadores, where the teams from the two biggest fans in Brazil will face each other again, on August 2nd and 9th.

On the Corinthians side, Gustavo Mosquito is the main novelty after recovering from tendinitis. Willian was present in the last training sessions, but still in a sling on his left shoulder (subluxation) and participating only in a few moments of the activities. Adson may also return, depending on the CBF’s Covid-19 protocol. The young man has recovered from the coronavirus, but it will be up to you whether he was diagnosed more than a week ago or not.

On the Flamengo side, the main casualties are right-back Matheuzinho and midfielder Arrascaeta. The first has tonsillitis, while the second has low back. Both didn’t even travel to São Paulo, as well as the midfielder Willian Arão, who is in the final stretch of negotiations with Fenerbahce, from Turkeya club that is coached by Jorge Jesus, former coach of Mengão.

Needing to reverse a 2-1 defeat to Atlético-MG in the first leg of the round of 16 of the Copa do Brasil, next Wednesday (13), the tendency is for Flamengo to face Timão with the mixed team.

CORINTHIANS X FLAMENGO

BRAZILIAN CHAMPIONSHIP – 16TH ROUND

Place: Neo Química Arena, São Paulo (SP)

Date and time: July 9, 2022 at 4 pm

Referee: Ramon Abatti Abel (SC)

Assistants: Kléber Lúcio Gil (FIFA/SC) and Guilherme Dias Camilo (FIFA/MG)

Video referee: Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG)

Where to watch: Rede Globo and Premiere (for all Brazil) and in real time L! and in audio in the partner LANCE!/Voice of Sport

CORINTHIANS

Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo and Fábio Santos (Lucas Piton); Cantillo, Du Queiroz and Giuliano; Gustavo Mosquito (Lucas Piton); Roger Guedes and Giovane (Adson). Technician: Victor Pereira

Embezzlement: Fagner (right thigh posterior muscle injury), Maycon (right thigh adductor muscle injury), Paulinho (left knee anterior cruciate ligament rupture), Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Gustavo Mantuan (left thigh pain) and Júnior Moraes (sprained left ankle).

hanging: Raul Gustavo, Du Queiroz and Vitor Pereira

FLAMENGO

Santos, Rodinei, Fabricio Bruno, Rodrigo Caio and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia, João and Victor Hugo; Everton Ribeiro, Vitinho and Gabigol. Technician: Dorival Junior.

Embezzlement: Matheuzinho (tonsillitis); Willian Arão (in negotiation with Fenerbaçhe-TUR) and De Arrascaeta (low back pain).

hanging: Matheuzinho, Thiago Maia, Gabigol and Lázaro