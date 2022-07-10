Corinthians welcomes Flamengo in search of resuming the path of victories in the Brazilian; know everything

This Sunday, more precisely at 4 pm, the ball rolls to Corinthians and Flamengo. The match takes place at Neo Química Arena and is valid for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship. After getting the classification against Boca Juniors, Timão turns the key and focuses on the Brasileirão – where he hasn’t won for two rounds.

After drawing 0-0 with Santos and losing 4-0 to Fluminense, Corinthians saw opponents take a lift in the competition table. Vítor Pereira’s team is in fourth place, with 26 points.

The duel against Flamengo, by the way, marks the first of three that will happen against the Rio de Janeiro team in the next monthly sequence. Corinthians has in the team led by Dorival Júnior, the opponent of the Libertadores quarterfinals – the first leg takes place on August 2nd and the return on the 9th of the same month.

The focus of the moment, however, remains on the Brazilian duel. So, for you, the fan, to know everything about the game, the My Helm detailed the match below. Check out!

Escalation

Corinthians has a series of absences for this Sunday’s game, which possibly do not come as an option for coach Vítor Pereira. Are they: Paulinho (ligament tear), Maycon (injury to the adductor of the thigh), Fagner (injury to the hamstring muscle), Renato Augusto (calf discomfort), Junior Moraes (left ankle sprain), William (right shoulder injury) and mantuan (injured and already negotiated with Zenit).

At the same time, the coach should receive reinforcements from Gustavo Silva, recovered from tendinitis, and from Adson, released after complying with the protocol for Covid-19. Thus, a possible titular Corinthians has: Cassius; Rafael Ramos, Gil, Raul Gustavo, Fábio Santos; Cantillo, Du Queiroz (Roni), Giuliano; Adson, Lucas Piton, Róger Guedes (Giovane).

Arbitration

Referee Ramon Abatti Abel (SC) is in charge of the match whistle, with the help of Kleber Lucio Gil (SC) and Guilherme Dias Camilo (MG), both licensed by FIFA. The video referee will be Emerson de Almeida Ferreira (MG). The scale was made by the CBF.

Streaming

The match will have dual transmission. On open TV, Globo broadcasts the match throughout Brazil. On closed TV, the option is Premiere, which also works on the pay per view.

There is also the possibility of following the game in real time.

Check out the upcoming Corinthians games

Corinthians upcoming games Date Confrontation Competition 10 Jul,

Sun, 4:00 pm Corinthians vs Flamengo

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 13 Jul,

Wed, 21:30 Santos x Corinthians

Broadcast: Globo, Premiere and SporTV Brazil’s Cup 16 July,

Sat, 21:00 Ceará x Corinthians

Broadcast: SporTV and Premiere Brazilian 20 Jul,

Wed, 21:30 Corinthians vs Coritiba

Broadcast: Globo and Premiere Brazilian 24 July,

Sun, 18:00 Atletico MG vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 30 July,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Botafogo

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 02 Aug,

Tue, 21:30 Corinthians vs Flamengo

Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV Liberators 06 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Avai vs Corinthians

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian 09 Aug,

Tue, 21:30 Flamengo x Corinthians

Broadcast: SBT and Conmebol TV Liberators 13 Aug,

Sat, 19:00 Corinthians vs Palmeiras

Broadcast: Premiere Brazilian

