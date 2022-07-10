Coritiba vs Juventude: see where to watch, lineups, embezzlement and refereeing | Brazilian series a

Looking to get out of the bottom of the table, Coritiba and Juventude face each other this Sunday, at 11 am, at Couto Pereira, for the 16th round of the Brazilian Championship.

Coritiba comes from a victory over Fortaleza, in the last round, which broke a series of six games without winning and four consecutive defeats. Alviverde is now looking for this sequence in Couto Pereira to move away from the relegation zone and return to the “first page” of the classification.

After losing 2-1 to Atlético-MG, Juventude saw their situation get even more complicated inside the relegation zone. With only eleven points added, the team is in the penultimate position and is six away from the first outside the Z-4. To gain breath and reduce the distance, the gauchos aim for a victory to put an end to the series of six games without winning in the Brazilian.

Coritiba – coach: Gustavo Morínigo

Coritiba will have at least three changes in the starting lineup. On the left side, Diego Porfírio is recovering from a blow, and Guilherme Biro, who is back from suspension, disputes position with Egídio. In midfield, Val is suspended for the third yellow, and Galarza is the immediate replacement. Still in the sector, the doubt is between Fabricio Daniel, who started in the last game, and Thonny Anderson. Finally, in the attack, Igor Paixão returns from suspension and resumes the spot.

The probable Coxa is Rafael William; Matheus Alexandre, Luciano Castán, Henrique and Egídio (Guilherme Biro); Willian Farias, Galarza and Fabricio Daniel (Thonny Anderson); Igor Paixão, Léo Gamalho and Alef Manga.

Who is out: midfielder Val and right-back Nathan Mendes (suspended); full-backs Warley and Diego Porfírio (medical department); Robinho (transition); Andrey (recovery from surgery).

hanging: Alef Manga, Henrique, Willian Farias, Matheus Alexandre, Galarza and Guillermo.

Youth – coach: Umberto Louzer

Louzer continues without having defenders Paulo Miranda and Vitor Mendes and midfielder Marlon. On the left side, Moraes wins the opportunity as a starter due to the criticism suffered by William Matheus in recent matches. The main doubts are in the offensive sector. Capixaba, Guilherme Parede, Isidro Pitta and Paulo Henrique are vying for two spots on the team.

Probable Youth: Caesar; Rodrigo Soares, Thalisson, Rafael Forster and Moraes; Yuri Lima, Jadson and Óscar Ruiz; Capixaba (Guilherme Parede), Isidro Pitta (Paulo Henrique) and Ricardo Bueno.

Who is out: Vitor Mendes, Paulo Miranda and Marlon (all in the transition process after being released by the DM)

hanging: Vitor Gabriel, Ricardo Bueno, Capixaba, Jadson and Yuri Lima.

