Daughter of Gugu Liberato is a victim of theft in the United States; damage is valued at U$S 10 thousand, says columnist

The presenter’s death gugu generated some consequences for the family members who stayed here. After an inheritance dispute, the communicator’s children apparently still haven’t reestablished their relationship with their mother and everything indicates that family involvement is not yet in its best days.

This Saturday (9), one of the presenter’s daughters, Sofia Liberatowent through a perrengue of those in the Californiastate of United States. While getting around by car, the young woman chose to make a stop halfway and when she returned to the car she realized that all her belongings had been stolen.

According to columnist information Fabia Oliveira, from Em Off, the sum of the items taken results in US$ 10 thousand, something like R$ 52 thousand at the current exchange rate. Among the objects are documents such as passport and driver’s license. So far, Sofia has not commented on the matter and US authorities are investigating the case.

It is important to point out that Sofia Liberato and her twin sister, Marina Liberato, are moving to California. Both will need to leave their mother’s house, Rose Miriam, to study in another region of the country. It is worth remembering that Gugu’s death also happened in the foreign country.