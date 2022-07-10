Daughter of Gugu, Sofia Liberato has a car broken into and suffers millionaire losses

In the United States, Sofia Liberato has her car broken into and thieves take astronomical value in belongings

This Saturday (9), Sofia Liberato was stolen and had a millionaire loss while traveling to California, in the United States.

The presenter’s daughter Gugu Liberato was in a car and decided to make a stop along the way. When she returned to the vehicle, she found it had been broken into and all of his belongings were gone. The information is from the column of Fabia Oliveiraof In off.

The loss is estimated at U$ 10 thousand, something like R$ 52 thousand in the current exchange rate of the real. Among items taken are personal effects and documents – such as your passport and driver’s license.

Until then, the local police still do not know the identity or the number of criminals involved in the theft.

please note that Sofia Liberato and the twin sister Marina Liberato are moving to California. Currently living in Orlando, they will need to leave their mother’s house. Rose Miriam to study in another state.

FORMED!

the young woman Marina Liberatoone of the daughters of the late presenter Gugu Liberatoshared some unpublished clicks from his high school graduation and drew attention on social media.

Gorgeous, she appeared wearing a very chic little white dress under the traditional gown. With hat in hand, Marina posed smiling for the family lens. “Graduation 2022“, wrote in the caption. She will now apply to some universities in the United States.

