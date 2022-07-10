DeFi protocol user tries to trade $5 in stablecoins and accidentally ends up generating $10 trillion

On Wednesday, the 6th, a user of the Decentral Bank decentralized finance protocol tried to carry out a swap of US$ 5 in USN, the stablecoin Near Protocol (NEAR) algorithm, for $5 USDT. The transaction failed because the user needed to have a minimum amount of USDT in their wallet in order for the swap was carried out.

Not knowing the reason for the failure, the user tried a second time. Once again the transaction did not complete. Like the swaps were not completed, the USN smart contract in Decentral Bank proceeded with user reimbursement.

Due to a programming glitch, the smart contract unexpectedly minted $10 trillion in USN, at the rate of 1 trillion in USN for every USDT employed by the user in the two attempts to effect the transaction. The amount was sent to the user’s wallet.

Upon noticing the flaw, Decentral Bank developers paused the contract to identify the error and fix it. The problem consisted of a programming error regarding the decimal places of incomplete transaction refunds, the protocol team said, as reported by The Block report published on Thursday, 7.

During the procedure, the protocol team also carried out the burning of the mistakenly minted tokens, restoring the circulating supply of the stablecoin to its correct amount, and interrupting the user’s illusions of having become the richest man in the world in a matter of seconds.

Had it not been discovered due to the failed transaction, the flaw in the company’s smart contract stablecoin could have been exploited by a malicious actor to issue USN in unlimited amounts, causing unpredictable side effects throughout the Near Protocol DeFi ecosystem.

As of the incident, the developers are also changing the USN smart contract to allow users who do not have USDT in their wallets to be able to exchange them for USN smoothly.

However, while the issue is not resolved, the Decentral Bank team recommends users who wish to make exchanges between the two stablecoins that hold at least a small amount of USDT in their wallets.

Although he lost his brief fortune of $10 trillion, the user will be rewarded by Decentral Bank for making the flaw evident, albeit unintentionally. The value of the prize was not revealed.

As Cointelegraph Brasil recently reported, the market capitalization of stablecoins has been growing, contrary to the broader market movement during the current bear cycle.

READ MORE