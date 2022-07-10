Did the thousands of dead at Waterloo turn to manure?

More than 53,000 soldiers died at the Battle of Waterloo, but strangely few remains have been found to date. According to a British archaeologist, the bones may have been transformed into fertilizer. In one of the bloodiest battles on European soil, on June 18, 1815, the French army commanded by Napoleon Bonaparte lost the decisive confrontation against British troops, commanded by the Duke of Wellington, and Prussians, led by Marshal Gebhard Leberecht von Blücher. In the end, in the small town of Waterloo, south of Brussels, there were over 53,000 dead.







Strangely, no mass graves have been found to this day and almost no remains of the thousands killed in the conflict. Photo: DW / Deutsche Welle

Interestingly, to date only a few remains have been found in excavations. And no traces of mass graves were found. Using letters, paintings, newspaper articles and personal accounts from writers, poets, painters, diplomats and spectators of the time, British archaeologist and professor Tony Pollard reconstructed what happened in the days and weeks after the Battle of Waterloo.

According to Pollard, just a few days after the end of the battle, the first onlookers and looters arrived at Waterloo. Witnesses reported that local people stole clothes and personal effects before burying the dead. “Many came to steal the belongings of the dead, some even stole teeth to make dentures, others came just to observe what had happened,” explains Pollard.

According to the archaeologist, several bone dealers were among the looters. “The battlefields of Europe were good sources of bones,” the director of the Center for Battlefield Archeology at the University of Glasgow told the Journal of Conflict Archeology.

Bones were used for fertilizer in agriculture

“At least three newspaper articles from the 1820s mention the harvesting of human bones from European battlefields to make fertilizer,” says Pollard. “In the two decades following the Battle of Waterloo, European battlefields provided a rich supply of material to be turned into bone meal, which was used as a fertilizer before the discovery of superphosphates in the 1840s.”

A similar procedure apparently took place with the dead at the Battle of the Nations near Leipzig, Germany, in which an alliance of troops from Prussia, Austria, Sweden and Russia triumphed over Napoleon Bonaparte in 1813. About 92,000 of the estimated 600 thousand soldiers involved died.

An English newspaper reported in November 1829 that a Scottish landowner had purchased an entire freighter loaded with bones from the Leipzig battlefield to turn them into fertilizer.

Huge piles of corpses

Many Englishmen in particular were drawn to the famous battlefield where Napoleon Bonaparte suffered his crushing defeat that led to his abdication and the end of the French Empire. “Experiencing your Waterloo” is still an expression synonymous with total defeat today.

In the detailed records, descriptions and paintings made by writers, poets, painters, diplomats and spectators of the battlefield at Waterloo, witnesses reported huge mountains of corpses that could hardly be handled. Whenever possible, the dead were buried in mass graves or in existing pits on the battlefield.

Often, however, the corpses were burned. Englishwoman Charlotte Eaton reported that the mass graves dug were not enough for all the bodies: “The graves were dug, but their contents protruded above the surface of the ground,” wrote Eaton, who lived in Brussels in 1815. “These dreadful mounds were therefore covered with wood and set on fire.”

The fact that many corpses were burned rather than buried was also described by Scottish merchant James Ker, who visited Waterloo immediately after the battle: “On the French side of the field the stench was so strong that, instead of burying them, it was thought reasonable to burn the dead, men and horses, for lack of time and helpers.”

Were the mass graves later looted?

Archaeologist Pollard thinks it is unlikely that mass graves will still be found. “Despite artistic freedom and exaggeration about the number of bodies in the mass graves, the corpses were clearly discarded at various locations on the battlefield, so it is somewhat surprising that there are no reliable records of the discovery of a mass grave,” he explains. the archaeologist.

The alleged mass graves may actually be well located based on eyewitness accounts and photos: supposedly the area around Hougoumont, an area near La Haye Sainte and a sandpit in La Belle Alliance.

However, these places have already been extensively scrutinized by archaeologists with test digs and ground-penetrating radar, to no avail. There were no mass graves or places where bodies were burned.

“Overall, investigations showed no evidence of graves, either in the form of human relics such as bones or identifiable graves,” writes Pollard. “One reason for this lack of graves could be the burning of the dead, but even that could only partially explain the countless relics that have disappeared.”

According to the British archaeologist, it is quite possible that the local population helped the bone traders. “Residents may have shown the location of the mass graves to bone buyers, as many of them could have vivid memories of the burials or even helped with the excavations.”

After all, the bone trade was a lucrative business as there were a large number of them in the mass graves.

The search continues

From today’s point of view, however, it is very surprising that such an irreverent disturbance of the peace of the dead was simply accepted or simply silenced. According to Pollard, “nowhere in the records is a large-scale excavation of mass graves reported.”

There will probably only be clarity when the mass graves described or at least traces of them are found. “If human remains were removed to the extent suggested, in some cases there may still be archaeological evidence of the graves from which they were taken,” Pollard said.

“We will return to Waterloo,” announced the director of the Center for Battlefield Archeology at the University of Glasgow. He wants to find graves based on contemporary records, with his own excavations and soil measurements. Perhaps this will bring certainty about what really happened to the tens of thousands of fighters killed at Waterloo.