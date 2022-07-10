Difference between whey, milk and dairy drink can confuse consumers

The repercussion on social networks of a photo of a supermarket selling whey attracted the attention of Procon, which sees the possibility of misleading publicitygiven the similarity between the advertised product and traditional milk.

THE nutritionist Ana Cláudia Mazzonetto explains that whey is a by-product of milk processing. “When the food industry uses milk to prepare, for example, cheeses, what is left over from this cheese-making process is called a by-product, which is whey.”

Ana Carolina Fernandes, nutritionist and professor at the Federal University of Santa Catarina (UFSC), details that whey is the liquid part that is left over when coagulation takes place to make cheese, which concentrates the most solid part of the milk, such as protein and fat.

Dairy drink is a generic term for drinks based on milk, but which can have other components, such as whey or thickeners. A yogurt that uses whey, for example, becomes a dairy drink.

Fernandes says that for many years, whey was a waste. “It only started to be used, reused for food, because this residue was causing negative environmental impacts. It is highly polluting, more than sanitary sewage, to the environment, but as it is used a lot in industrialization, they started to study how to use it and one of the applications is to make dairy products cheaper.”

In a note, Quatá Alimentos also states that “it is necessary to demystify the view that whey is just a waste of the food industry, as it is a component with nutritional benefits”.

The company also says that whey is known as Whey, and is “a liquid composed of proteins, minerals, fats, lactose and water, normally obtained from cheese production”, with highly digestible proteins of high biological value.

But Fernandes warns: “People can confuse Whey with Whey Protein. Whey is whey, Whey Protein, which athletes take, is whey protein isolate. In whey, it is diluted and not concentrated. So it’s not the same amount, it starts there.”

There are nutritional differences between the two products, so it is not possible to replace milk with whey. “As whey is a by-product, compared to milk it ends up having less protein, less total fat and less calcium,” says Mazzonetto.

“What we have seen is the replacement of milk by whey and the maintenance of the same packaging, for example. With an increasing variety of products in supermarkets, it is important for civil society to demand increasingly clear and understandable food labeling. And, obviously, that the government works to guarantee everyone the right to adequate and healthy food”, says the nutritionist.

“The main question of discussion is why we have reached a point where our money is only able to pay for whey, not whole milk.”

The price of whey exposed in the image, R$ 4.49, also drew attention: it is far below the value of a liter of milk on the shelves – in the Sonda chain, for example, it is in the range of R$ 7.

Inflation data released this Friday (08) by the IBGE show that the price of milk soared 41.8% from January to June this year.