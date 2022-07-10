Digital expansion with Avenue shopping is positive; understand

Business

It was announced this Friday (8) that the Itau (ITUB4) bought a 35% stake in Avenue, a company known for facilitating Brazilian investments abroad.

After the purchase on Avenue, XP Investimentos reiterated the bank’s buy recommendation, with the target price of Itaú shares at R$ 31. In the view of Renan Manda and Matheus Guimarães, who signed the XP report, the acquisition view is positive.

Analysts believe that this will allow Itaú to increase revenue from fees, while also offering a new range of services, “especially for customers who intend to internationalize part of their portfolio. Something that was previously restricted to the institution’s private clients”, states the text.

In addition, XP sees that the purchase of Avenue’s stake is fully aligned with the bank’s acquisition and partnership strategy.

According to the announcement, made this Friday morning, the operation involves an investment of R$ 160 million and the secondary acquisition of shares, totaling R$ 493 million. The bank will buy even more 15.1% of the shares after two years, reaching control of the company – 50.1% of the total and voting capital.

Five years after the closing of the first stage, the Itaú Unibanco may exercise an option to purchase the remaining interest.

Digital and international expansion with acquisition

According to a material fact disclosed by the bank, the Purchase of Avenue by Itaú it is in line with other acquisitions already announced, such as the purchase of Ideal Corretora and the launch of the Íon platform. In Guide Investimentos’ view, the movement is positive precisely because of the expansion of the company’s digital segments, such as Iti and Íon.

“The significant number of Avenue customers, which reaches around 230,000, also offers Itaú the opportunity to cross-sell the bank’s existing products to these customers,” says Rodrigo Crespi, an analyst at Guide.

THE avenue has a digital brokerage in the United States, which was created four years ago. The company has 229 thousand active customers, 492 thousand enabled accounts and R$ 6.4 billion in custody.

The Research team at Ativa Investimentos also sees the bank’s strategy in a positive light. “We see Itaú’s strategic move to increasingly seek digital solutions for its customers and advancing in the bank’s digital transformation as positive. Other houses also made this move to offer international solutions on their platforms”, the report points out.

Ativa states that the amount paid by Itaú implies a valuation of R$ 1.4 billion. “Although not very significant for Itaú, the valuation seems stretched to us, with a ratio of more than 20% Valuation/Custody, versus 10.6% for XP, which has a market value of BRL 53 billion (at closing of July 7) and approximately R$500 billion in custody”.

BTG Pactual (BPAC11) says in a report that, to a certain extent, the acquisition of Itaú na Avenue recalls the deal with XP (XPBR31), which helped take the XP brand to the next level and drive growth. But in the case of the brokerage, Itaú did not obtain regulatory approval to buy full control.

“Even though Avenue is small compared to Itaú, we believe that several other institutions have also taken an interest in the company, as it was a pioneer in providing Brazilian investors with access to international markets,” the report says.

BTG reiterates Itaú’s buy recommendation, with a target price of R$32.

Itaú quotation

Itaú shares rose 0.08% to R$22.92 at 3:35 pm. In the year, it accumulates gains of 6.88%.