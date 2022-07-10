Discover 3 apps that offer extra income without leaving home

If you’re looking for apps that offer extra income without leaving home, check out these 3 apps!

Estimated reading time: 3 minutes

INSS pays benefits for THREE groups this Tuesday: see if you receive

Faced with the strong impacts caused by the Covid-19 pandemic and the war in Ukraine, many Brazilians are looking for other ways to earn money, optimize their work or guarantee an extra income.

Several people started investing in social networks, content creation platforms and even apps. All to earn money, pay off debts and, if possible, save a little for future investments.

If you are looking for apps that offer you extra income without leaving your home, be sure to check out this article. We separate 3 platforms that can be good options for those who want extra money.

Apps that offer extra income without leaving home

The three applications mentioned in this article increase the possibility of earning money, as they appear as an alternative for people who wish, in addition to continuing to work, to earn extra money to complement their salary.

Disregarding the platforms that pay according to the creation of content, there are others that, as people start to invest time or money, allow them to generate extra income.

However, it is necessary to check the quality and reliability of the application before starting to use it. The user must check if it is really well rated and if it really meets the promised expectations. Everything that involves investment and money must be well analyzed.

How to clear your name with installments from R$ 9.90 per month?

3 apps that can be good options to earn extra income

Available for Android and iOS.

streetsbees

Available for Android and iOS.

Available for Android and iOS.

It is worth noting, again, that anyone interested should research a lot about the applications before using them. The ideal is to take a look at the reviews, indications, advantages and disadvantages.

Regardless of the application, it is better for the person to start investments (when requested) with low amounts to, at first, test the platform and observe performance, quality and other relevant points. If it’s not really good, the right thing is not to continue using it.

Anyway, want to stay on top of everything that happens in the world of finance?

Then follow us on the YouTube channel and on our social networks such as Facebook, twitter, Twitch and Instagram. Thus, you will follow everything about digital banks, credit cards, loans, fintechs and matters related to the world of finance.

Image: Brenda Rocha – Blossom / Shutterstock.com