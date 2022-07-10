Discover the 8 best games of the first half of 2022 | Games

Some of the best games of 2022 hit the market in the first 6 months of the year. Among the long-awaited releases that did not disappoint, such as Elden Ring and Horizon: Forbidden West, new versions of classics for other platforms, such as God of War on PC, or even pleasant surprises, such as the indie Tunic, arrived conquering the community and impressing the specialized critics. . With that in mind, the TechTudo made a list of titles that stood out and are named as 8 best games of the first half.

It is worth mentioning that, to close this list, the criteria used were notes on specialized sites such as Metacritic, as well as information such as the number of sales and also the general reception of the community. Check out our selection below.

After years of waiting, From Software’s new game arrived on PlayStation 5 (PS5), PlayStation 4 (PS4), Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and PC in February 2022. Open-world RPG was one of the biggest debuts of the year; perhaps the biggest one. That’s because Elden Ring was an instant critical success, debuting at 98 on Metacritic. Another detail is that, according to the latest data released by the developer, the game passed the mark of 13.6 million units sold – a very expressive number, especially for a souls-like game.

For the creative part of the game, From Software, famous for the Dark Souls franchise and notoriously known for challenging gameplay, partnered with A Song of Ice and Fire author George RR Martin, who penned the game’s script. In Elden Ring, the player is a Tarnished, beings banished from the Midlands who return to the place to fulfill a mission. From this point on, the clearing of the map and the direction of the story are the responsibility of the player.

The RPG that simulates an open world of Pokémon arrived on Nintendo Switch in the first month of the year, surprising fans of the franchise for the great possibility of exploration. In Arceus, the player has the mission to complete their Poke-Agenda, recording all the Pokémon they have had contact with, battled with or even captured. The 83 rating on Metacritic, as well as over 12 million units sold, make this game one of the great releases of 2022.

In addition to the open world with some limitations, another gameplay change is the need to dodge, as Pokémon can now sense the player’s presence and attack, causing damage to the character. Pokémon Legends: Arceus was successful precisely because of the Pokémon hunting mechanics and the possibility of exploring the world, which was much requested by longtime fans of the series.

The sequel to Horizon Zero Dawn was one of the big promises of the year – especially for fans of the franchise, who longed for the continuation of Aloy’s story. The exclusive game for PlayStation (PS4 and PS5) brought a unique narrative, in addition to correcting some critical points of the first’s gameplay. Another detail is that Forbidden West was considered by many to be the brand’s first major exclusive release after the latest console, the PS5, hit the market.

In Forbidden West, the story picks up right after the final events of Zero Dawn. The plot revolves around Aloy’s journey in search of a backup of GAIA to restore the terraforming process. However, after saving Meridiana, the protagonist has to face a new plague that dominates the world, disrupting the cultivation and killing the animals.

The Legacy of Thieves collection was the amalgamation of remasters of A Thief’s End and The Lost Legacy, from the Uncharted franchise, for PlayStation 5 and PC. Although the collection is not very different from what players already know, the big news of the release is the arrival of the game on computers. As with the games on their first releases, Legacy of Thieves was a critical success and boasts an 87 rating on Metacritic.

In A Thief’s End, Drake returns to active duty to help his brother Sam find Henry Avery’s lost treasure, and the script follows the closing to Nathan Drake’s story. In The Lost Legacy, Chloe goes on an adventure in India in search of the relic of the Fang of Ganecha. In order to complete the mission, she seeks help from Nadine Ross, a well-known mercenary in the saga. The second game shows how the franchise manages to maintain its quality even without its main character.

Kirby, one of the most beloved mascots in video games, embarks on a new adventure in the exclusive game on Nintendo Switch. The little pink creature’s 2022 title was the first to be released after a two-year break from the franchise. And the wait was worth it for most people who played Kirby and the Forgotten Lands. Nintendo’s first party has a score of 85 on Metacritic.

The game’s story takes place outside the planet Pop Star, in a forgotten land, with Kirby and the Waddle Dees kidnapped through rifts in space. The scenario has buildings, shopping malls and abandoned streets, very reminiscent of a post-apocalyptic context. So, passing by tigers, foxes and flamingos that have taken over the abandoned island, Kirby has to save his proteges Waddle Dees.

The latest release from Supermassive Games brought in horror movie elements slasher, such as jumpscares and graphic violence, focusing on storytelling to attract players. In the game, a group of teenagers get stuck in a summer camp because of car problems and, despite the recommendations to stay locked inside the cabins, the young people decide to enjoy an outdoor party to celebrate the last moments of summer.

Despite the cliché script, the player becomes responsible for who dies and who survives through their choices. in-game. According to the developer, The Quarry has 186 possible endings, which helps keep the player stuck in the narrative. Consequently, the public and critics really liked this game, which was one of the last releases of the semester and got an 80 on Metacritic. The Quarry is available for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

In this first half of the year, Sony adopted the strategy of bringing its first parties of weight to the PC. God of War, the 2018 hit, was re-released for PC in January. With a very well done portability, Kratos’ story in the world of Norse culture was a resounding success among computer gamers. The game has a 100% rating on Steam and a 93 on Metacritic.

In God of War, the iconic character Kratos gains a new chapter in his journey. This time, he navigates Nordic territories as he tries to adapt to his new moment, as the father of Atreus. With an impeccable narrative and a direction built from a sequence plan that permeates the entire game, God of War not only revitalized the franchise, but left the community eager for the continuation of this new story.

Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: Shredder’s Revenge is the newest Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game, which follows the mold of the classic franchise games from the 1980s and 1990s. The game, which takes on beat’em up mechanics so popular at that time, represents a dive in nostalgia, which helped him to win the hearts of players once and for all. Shredder’s Revenge was a huge critical success and, on its Nintendo Switch version, has an 89 on Metacritic. Another detail that helped in the reception of the Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles game was the multiplayer, which allows up to six friends to play together.

TMNT: Shredder’s Revenge was developed by DotEmu and Tribute Games, two studios known for retro franchises, in partnership with Nickelodeon. The game was released for Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One and Nintendo Switch, PS4 and PS5. Additionally, it was made available on Game Pass on launch day.

Tunic is a pleasant surprise for the year 2022. Launched in March for PlayStation (PS4 and PS5), Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X and PC, the indie game gained a lot of popularity because it was made available directly on Xbox Game Pass. Inspired by classic games such as the Zelda saga, Tunic is an isometric view game that narrates the adventure of the friendly fox Foks as she explores worlds of different biomes, dangerous creatures and hidden secrets.

Despite visible inspiration from Link’s journeys, the game features a more refined and technical combat style. The game can be a good option for those who have always wanted to try the Nintendo franchise, but have never been able to. On Metacritic, the little fox game earned a high rating: 85 on the Xbox One version. Not to mention the public approval, which was also very broad. On Steam, 92% of the game’s nearly four thousand reviews are positive.

