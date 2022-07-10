Djokovic predicts hot end against Kyrgios at Wimbledon | sneakers

– There will be lots of fireworks! We haven’t played in a while. I’ve never won a set from him – said Djokovic in the interview after the semifinal victory.

Despite being in contention for the first Grand Slam of his career, Kyrgios never lost to Djoko. Both times they faced each other, the Australian got the better of it, without even losing a set.

– I hope it can be different this time. It’s another final for me at Wimbledon, so I hope the experience can work in my favor. It’s his first grand slam final and he has nothing to lose – said the Serbian owner of six titles on English grass.

– The work is not finished – reinforced the Serbian tennis player

The curiosity of Djoko’s interview was the hubbub and jokes that the crowd made when BBC reporter Rishi Persad asked the Serbian, who is trying to win the seventh championship on English grass, about the confrontation against Kyrgios.

Opponents on center court in the decision at Wimbledon, Krygios and Djokovic strengthened ties in January this year, while the Australian Open dispute was going on. The reigning champion of the tournament, the Serbian tennis player, was deported from Australia after losing a legal battle over refusing to be vaccinated against the coronavirus. At the time, Krygios was one of the only ATP tennis players who supported Nole’s decision.

– We definitely have a bit of bromance now, which is weird. I felt like I was almost the only tennis player to defend it. I feel like that’s where respect is kind of than conquered – said the Australian tennis player.

