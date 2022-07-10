Djokovic seeks 21st Slam and new series of achievements

London, England) – Withdrawn from the Australian Open, beaten in the semifinals of Roland Garros and until now prevented from playing in the US Open, the Serbian Novak Djokovic will have at 10 am this Sunday his great opportunity to lift the 21st Grand Slam trophy of his career. The decision will be against Australian Nick Kyrgioswhich has never come this far in an event of this magnitude.

Djokovic missed out on a chance at the September US Open to surpass Swiss Roger Federer, with whom he remains tied with 20 Slam trophies. Then he saw the Spaniard Rafael Nadal win in Melbourne and Paris, opening two ahead.

The Serbian will enter the court with a very positive balance of 20 wins in 31 Grand Slam finals already played, six out of seven in the Center Court. His only decision loss at the All England Club came in 2013 to Scotsman Andy Murray.

With numbers, records and exploits growing on the circuit, Djokovic will have another series of feats in front of him in this final. See the most important ones he has already obtained in the campaign and which ones he can achieve this Sunday:

– Dispute 32nd Grand Slam final, absolute record in history.

– With eight finals in Wimbledon, he broke the tie with Becker and Sampras and is only behind Federer’s 12.

– Tries to become the fourth man with at least seven trophies at Wimbledon, equaling Sampras and Renshaw. The record holder is Federer, with eight.

– Can win a fourth straight title at Wimbledon, feat that only Borg, Federer (both with 5) and Sampras (4) have ever done. In the other Slams, Nadal did the same at Roland Garros.

– Makes the 381st Grand Slam match of his career, having 333 wins.

– His Wimbledon record is 85 wins out of a possible 95, now ahead of Connors. He has at least 81 wins in each of the Slams.

– Second professional with the most wins in five sets (37). Seven of them came after losing the first two sets, including the one against Sinner in the quarterfinals.

– At 35 years and 49 days old, he could become the second oldest to win Wimbledon, behind Federer’s 35 years and 342 days in 2017.

– Attempts the ninth Slam trophy after turning 30. Today, he shares with Nadal, each with 8.

– Seeking the 88th title of his career and the second of the season, after beating Roma.

– Total career wins is 1,011 with only 204 losses. On grass, he has 108 triumphs and 18 defeats.