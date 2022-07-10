Do you stick your tongue out when concentrating? Find out why!

Chances are, you’ve already stuck your tongue out of your mouth when you were doing a task that required concentration. This is a very common attitude, but it always goes unnoticed in everyday life. However, if you’ve always wanted to know why it happened, it’s time to quench your curiosity.

Why do you stick your tongue out when concentrating?

First, understand that one of the regions of the human brain responsible for language is the inferior frontal gyrus. It also relates to activities that involve dexterity movements (hand skills). This is one of the factors that makes you stick your tongue out when you are concentrating on some activity with your hands.

An article published in Frontiers in Psychology in 2019 showed that the overlap of these two brain activities causes a person to stick their tongue out. It is a way of releasing tension through its motor action.

Hands and mouth are linked

Know that the hands and the mouth are connected. No wonder some people are known for “talking” with their hands. This means that they gesture a lot while saying their words.

As seen, this does not happen by chance, since the brain that commands the two regions is practically the same. In fact, you may notice that you always stick your tongue out when they are doing some activity with your hands. Concentration generates a certain amount of stress for your body, which you vent using your tongue out of your mouth.

This attitude helps to keep the focus on the activity and even makes the body appear more relaxed than usual. However, there is still no relationship that obliges the language to be placed in this way, being a variable movement between people.