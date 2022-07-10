Dorival Júnior is warned at the last minute and Flamengo travels with two embezzlers to São Paulo

The list of related, released this Saturday afternoon (9) brings two absences in the team that faces Corinthians for the Brasileirão

Flamengo released this Saturday afternoon (9), the list of related parties for the game against Corinthians, which is scheduled for Sunday (10), for the Brazilian Championship, at Neo Química Arena, in São Paulo. The main absences in dorival Júnior’s team are Arrascaeta and Matheuzinho. Aaron, who is moving to Fenerbahçe, will also not take the field.

The Uruguayan blinded to participate in the activities this Saturday (9), but complained of back pain and embarked with the cast to São Paulo. As informed by the Flemish consultancy, Arrascaeta has low back pain and, therefore, will be embezzled. Matheuzinho is recovering from tonsillitis.

To make up for the lack of Arrascaeta, coach Dorival Júnior will have Lázaro and Vitinho at his disposal, in addition to Victor Hugo, who has already been used as a midfielder and can be called back in the position. William Arão, in turn, had his sale made last Friday (8) to Fenerbahçe, from Turkey, at the request of Jorge Jesus, and officially says goodbye to Rubro-Negro.

Therefore, the probable Flamengo that faces Corinthians is: Santos, Rodinei, Rodrigo Caio, Fabrício Bruno and Ayrton Lucas; Thiago Maia (Diego), João Gomes and Victor Hugo; Vitinho, Everton Ribeiro and Gabigol. The duel marks the 16th round. do Brasileirão and is scheduled for 4pm. Flamengo occupies the eighth place in the table of the tournament, with 21 points.