Duda and Ana Patrícia are champions of the Gstaad stage of the World Tour | Beach volleyball

In a 100% Brazilian final, Duda and Ana Patrícia secured the gold medal against Bárbara Seixas and Carol Solberg in the Gstaad, Switzerland stage of the Beach Volleyball World Tour. The victory by 2 sets to 1, with partials of 21/19, 20/22 and 15/10, came just two weeks after winning the world title.

– This moment is very special for us, I’m very excited to win another gold! The timing is great, but we have to work even harder. Thank you all, especially Pati – said Duda after the victory.

1 of 1 Duda and Ana Patrícia celebrate their victory in Gstaad — Photo: Disclosure Duda and Ana Patrícia celebrate their victory in Gstaad — Photo: Disclosure

In the first set, Carol opened the scoring. The game was very balanced as expected. Duda and Ana Patrícia managed to open a five-point lead, 17 to 12. With two side-outs in a row, Carol closed the gap, 18 to 16. Ana Patrícia went up the block and stopped Carol to close the first set, 21/19.

In the second set, Ana Patrícia started scoring over Carol Solberg. Bárbara took advantage of the counterattack, 6 to 4. Duda forced on Carol, but she received well and scored. Carol and Bárbara’s reaction, who got a three-point lead, 11 to 8. Duda missed a direct serve on the net, 14 to 9. The Sergipe redeemed itself by taking advantage of the counterattack and decreased: 14 to 12. Duda saved two set points in a row, 20 to 20, but he released the last ball with great force out. Carol and Barbara won the set by 22/20.

Tie break time. Ana Patrícia and Duda started with full force over Carol Solberg, 5 to 4. Bárbara managed to turn, but soon after, Carol missed the serve and gave the tie, 6 to 6. After losing two counterattacks, Duda put it down beautifully and scored 9 to 7. Ana Patrícia climbed the block and held Carol’s start, 11 to 7. Bárbara looked for and with the help of the net, 10 to 11. Carol tried a risky move and ended up giving up the victory by 10/15.