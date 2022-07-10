Economy Minister presents candidacy to replace Boris Johnson

Nadhim Zahawi has promised that if elected, he will cut taxes for families and businesses, increase defense spending and implement educational reforms.

Reproduction / The Sunday Times

Nadhim Zahawi was the Minister of Education and took over the Ministry of Economy last week.



The new Minister of Economy of the UK, Nadhim Zahawiannounced the candidacy to replace Boris Johnson as Conservative leader and British Prime Minister this Saturday, 9, shortly after Transport Minister Grant Shapps also announced that he will run for the post. In making the announcement, Zahawi promised that if elected he will cut taxes for families and businesses, increase defense spending and implement educational reforms. Zahawi, a former education minister, last week replaced Rishi Sunak, who resigned as economy minister in protest at Johnson’s management. “My aim is simple: to give the opportunities that have been given to my generation, to all Britons, whoever they are and wherever they come from,” added Zahawi, who is of Iraqi origin. Shortly before, the Minister of Transport announced the candidacy for the newspaper “Sunday Times”. If he is chosen, he has promised to prepare an emergency budget to deal with inflation, including tax cuts and helping energy-hungry businesses.

In addition to Zahawi and Shapps, Sunak also expressed their willingness to run for House of Commons Foreign Affairs Committee chairman Tom Tugendhat, Attorney General Suella Braverman and former Equality Minister Kemi Badenoch. In the coming days, other party “heavyweights” are expected to announce their aspirations, including former health minister Sajid Javid, current foreign minister Liz Truss and former foreign minister Jeremy Hunt. Another favorite, Defense Minister Ben Wallace, ruled out running for the primaries on Saturday, saying on Twitter he was focused on keeping the country safe. Next Monday, the influential 1922 Committee, which brings together conservative deputies without portfolios, will elect the government and announce the timetable for choosing the new leader. Johnson was forced to resign after more than 50 members of his government left in protest at his administration and the scandals of recent months.

*With information from EFE