EDERJÚNIOR REQUESTS THE IMMEDIATE PAYMENT OF THE NATIONAL FLOOR FOR COMMUNITY HEALTH AGENTS AND ENDEMIC DISEASES OF ILHÉUS

Ederjúnior (União Brasil), asked for the immediate payment of the national floor of two minimum wagesestablished by constitutional amendment no. 120/2022in the salaries of community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases, before exercising the mandate of Councilor, he had already filed the requirement of no. 311/2022requesting immediate payment when the municipality received the financial assistance, fact already occurred.

Participated in the meeting and received the document Secretary of Management, Bento Limaas well as the Health Secretary André Cezariothe parliamentarian highlighted that the request is to equip the salaries of the respective workers who receive below the two minimum wages, to the national floor established by means of an amendment to the Constitution of May 5th. “The salary of community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases will not be less than 2 (two) minimum wages, passed on by the Union to Municipalities, States and the Federal District”, says the document.

Ordinances no. 1917/2022 and the 2109/2022authorized the financial responsibility of the Union, co-responsible for the Unified Health System (SUS), in the remuneration policy and in the valorization of professionals who work as community health agents and agents to combat endemic diseases, the amount has already been transferred to the municipality (look here) in the form of Complementary Financial Assistance from the Union to Community Health Agents – ACS and Financial Incentive to strengthen policies related to the performance of ACS, proportional to the number of ACS registered by the managers of the Municipalities and Federal District in the National Registry System of Health Establishments – SCNES that meet the requirements set out in the Law, emphasized Ederjúnior.

On the other hand, the municipal management reported that it received an extra financial amount this July, and will only analyze the way in which the financial assistance came, after that, it must pass on to the workers in the form of salary complementation in compliance with the EC.

Currently, Ederjúnior, is removed from the position of Councilor, being ahead of the Secretariat of Economic Development and Innovation.

See here the document delivered by Ederjúnior