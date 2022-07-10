Election year will cause more TV layoffs

Last week the F5 website exclusively published that the “Faustão na Band” program laid off 40 employees.

That is, a third of the 120 people who work in the production of the program, which should no longer be daily in 2023.

The problem is that Faustão will not be the only one to have cuts of meat of this proportion, much less the Band. All TV stations are preparing for a very difficult year in terms of advertising revenue.

Reason: election time and election year.

It’s not just Fausto

The mandatory time eliminates 50 minutes a day from the channels’ programming, including 25 of them in prime time, the most valuable.

This means almost an hour less daily in the schedule, which will cause, even if temporarily, “fat” in the boards.

In addition, the election schedule has another perverse effect: it also takes up to four commercial “breaks” from the stations (two in the morning, two in the evening).

Yes, because despite the billionaire party fund, nobody pays broadcasters for electoral space.

The TVs will only have some benefit next year, when it comes to paying income tax and other federal taxes, when they will get some discounts. But, again, only next year.

Already the election year scares away advertisers in general, all fearful about the future of the country.

And rightly so. The election campaign promises to be the dirtiest and most violent of all time. All companies are slamming on the brakes, fearing the worst.

-30% on TV advertising

Advertising source heard by the column estimates that in the second half it is possible that at least 30% of advertising “disappear” from TVs. But, it could be even more.

The Band was just the first to adapt: ​​it downsized its biggest and most expensive program. This adjustment was even predictable.

But Globo, Record and SBT are also preparing to shrink their staff in 2022.

With fewer ads (including those from the federal government), RedeTV, for example, is already looking for revenue alternatives, such as renting studios to large production companies, such as Netflix.

Finally, note that there is no major release of open TV programming scheduled for 2022.

In other words: companies, advertising agencies, TVs and Brazilians are waiting to find out how Brazil will be in January 2023. Let’s pray.

