Electricity bill is more expensive in July

Electricity prices are already high, but the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) approved a new increase in electricity bills. The average readjustment of 12% took effect on July 4, in 24 municipalities served by Enel Distribuição.

According to the announcement made by the regulatory agency, the increase was 18.03% for the high voltage network, such as industries and large commerce; and 10.15% for low voltage, such as residential customers.

Aneel justifies that inflation and the increase in the sector’s charges led to the new readjustment in tariffs. Spending contracted during last year’s water crisis is also blamed for the increase.

If the government and the company had not reached an agreement to contain the percentage of the correction, the electricity bill of Brazilians could be up to 28% more expensive, according to the agency.

most expensive flags

Another readjustment approved by Aneel affects the electric energy tariff flags. In the case of the water scarcity flag, the most expensive, the increase can reach 63.7%.

The green flag is currently in effect, which does not provide for an increase in the account. For this reason, the changes should not have as much impact on consumers in July.