End of the novel! Flamengo sign Wendel

Credit: Publicity/Zenit

Flamengo ended the novel of the search for another reinforcement for the midfield on Saturday night and agreed to hire Wendel, from Zenit, from Russia.

According to journalist Thiago Asmar, from the Pilhado channel on YouTube, Flamengo and Zenit reached an agreement and the player will return to Rio de Janeiro in the coming days to sign a contract.

“Wendel is closed with Flamengo! I spoke to sources very close to President Rodolfo Landim and Wendel is closed,” Asmar said.

“Wendel has already accepted Flamengo’s proposal, Zenit has already given in. Wendel will be the replacement for Willian Arão, who went to Fenerbahçe, from Turkey (Jorge Jesus’ team)”, revealed the journalist.

After the decision of the Russian Supercup this Saturday, Wendel was asked by Brazilian reporter Fábio Aleixo about the possibility of defending Flamengo this season, but he preferred to dodge the matter.

“I do not know anything. I am a Zenit player, I work at Zenit and I will give my life for Zenit. I do not know anything“, said.

Asked about the possibility of leaving Russian football with the FIFA clause that releases international athletes from the contract until June 2023 – due to the war between Russia and Ukraine -, Wendel again preferred to dodge.

“I don’t know anything (about the rule to stop my contract)”, he added.

Everything indicates, however, that Wendel arrives at Rubro-Negro on loan, using this FIFA clause.

Wendel finally spoke about Flamengo’s desire and about a possible departure from Zenit. He said that for now he is a Zenit player and he doesn’t know anything. Watch! pic.twitter.com/q7qR9KCR8A — Fábio Aleixo (@fabiopaleixo) July 9, 2022

New Flamengo reinforcement scored a goal in farewell in Russia

Everything suggests that Wendel made his farewell at Zenit this Saturday (9) when the Saint Petersburg team beat Spartak Moscow 4-0 in the Russian Super Cup.

Wendel was the author of Zenit’s third goal, which also had the Brazilian Malcom, ex-Corinthians, as the author of one of the other goals of the team.