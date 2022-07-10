ES opens vaccination against meningitis for adolescents and health professionals: know the rules | Holy Spirit

Adolescents between the ages of 13 and 19 who have not been vaccinated and health professionals can receive immunization against Meningococcal meningitis C (conjugated) in the Holy Spirit.
According to the State Department of Health (Sesa), the vaccine will be available until September 30th in vaccination rooms across the state.
This year, 13 cases of meningococcal type C meningitis were confirmed in the state, with five resulted in deaths. Thus, the lethality rate of the disease is 38.5%.
The objective of making the vaccine available to these groups is to reduce the incidence of meningococcal disease, bacterial meningitis that causes infection of the membranes covering the brain. It is considered the most serious of meningitis.
“The protection of adolescents happens, especially, because this group is primarily responsible for maintaining the circulation of the disease in the community. As for health workers, the recommendation is given considering the severity and lethality of the disease”, explained the State Department of Health”.
- Adolescents aged 13 to 19 years who have not received any immunizations against meningococcal disease (meningococcal C or ACWY).
- health workers, regardless of age.
The Health Department says that pregnant women, who belong to these two groups, must present medical advice.
Immunizers are available in more than 700 vaccination rooms across the state.
Vaccine against meningitis is available in ES for unvaccinated adolescents and health professionals — Photo: Ascom/SMS