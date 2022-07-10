Event in SP brings together Lula, Alckmin, Haddad and França, in a historic union – Politica
Meeting in Diadema, in Greater São Paulo, this Saturday (7/9), marked the union between PT and PSB. In an atmosphere of signed agreements, a historic meeting on stage, with the presence of ex-president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT), his pre-candidate for vice, ex-governor Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), ex-governor Márcio France (PSB) and former mayor Fernando Haddad (PT).
The leaders, who were on opposite sides, including with memorable disagreements, are now together in opposition to President Jair Bolsonaro for the next elections.
Specifically regarding the presence of Márcio França, the event would be used to announce his name in the Senate race.
But, as reported by the Political Game column, it was decided to anticipate the announcement, in order to draw attention to the PSD of Gilberto Kassab and the pre-candidate of Planalto, Tarcisio de Freitas (Republicans).
France’s determination resolves the time of disagreement between the acronyms, because that way Haddad (PT) arrives with the support of the parties for the state Executive, leaving only the name for his deputy pending.
At the event in Diadema, the public applauded the politicians who are part of the Vamos Juntos pelo Brasil movement, including the PT, PCdoB, PV, PSOL, Solidariedade and Rede, and the PSB of Geraldo Alckmin, Lula’s pre-candidate for vice president.
