“Every day better”, says Wesley Safadão after undergoing surgery







Safadão after surgery Photo: Playback/Instagram

“Every day gets better”, says Wesley Safadão this Saturday, 9, two days after undergoing surgery to remove a herniated disc. In the post published on his Instagram profile, the singer appears walking and smiling and takes the opportunity to thank “all the prayers and affection” of the fans.

The track chosen for the publication was the song “Deus Tem Um Plano”, specifically the following excerpt: “let go of this sadness and start smiling”.

Wesley Safadão faced severe back pain since last Saturday, 25th. The singer’s team released a note informing that he needed to be hospitalized to undergo an “intensive treatment”.

“After experiencing new pain in the spine and numbness in the legs on the morning of this Wednesday (29), Wesley Safadão will need to be temporarily removed from the stages, by medical advice. Diagnosed with a herniated disc between the third and fourth lumbar vertebra, with narrowing of the spinal canal and important compression of the neurological structures within this canal, it will remain at rest until a new medical evaluation”, reads an excerpt from the note.

The statement also informs fans that shows scheduled through July 6 will be cancelled. “We appreciate everyone’s love and understanding and we will remain in prayer for his speedy recovery and return to the stage.”

Mom asks for prayers for the singer

Maria Valmira Silva, the singer’s mother, appeared crying on social media after Safadão needed to be hospitalized. On Instagram Stories, Dona Bil, as she is known on the web, published a text asking for prayer for her son’s recovery.

“Good afternoon. I place my son’s recovery in God’s hands. God knows he loves to sing and delight. I ask all his fans, friends and family to pray for his health,” she wrote in the caption of the video in which she appears crying. .

Then she also posted the song ‘Deus Tem Um Plano’, by Safadão with singer Clovis. “May he soon be back on stage doing what he loves to do: singing and delighting.”