Everything we know about the singer’s health

Wesley Safadão, 33, gave fans a scare in recent weeks. The singer had to postpone some appointments after experiencing back pain and ended up undergoing emergency surgery to treat a herniated disc.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio Junior, the singer’s doctor, said that Safadão suffered neurological damage and almost had paralysis.

Find out all about the artist’s health status:

how it started

On the last weekend of June, Safadão postponed the schedule of shows in Paraíba and Bahia. Staff reported that he was recovering from a spinal injury.

The day before, the artist’s advice had shown on social media his difficulty in getting on the plane to travel to Campina Grande (PB) to fulfill his work schedule.

He counted on the help of his wife, Thyane Dantas, to get on the aircraft and traveled lying down to relieve the pain in his back.

Wesley Safadão needs his wife’s help to get on a plane Image: Playback/Instagram

Before the presentation in Paraíba, Safadão underwent a back massage session to alleviate the pain. Thyane shared with her followers a click of her husband with a look of pain.

“Joke aside, he I’m in a lot of pain,” the woman explained.

Wesley Safadão undergoes a back massage session to perform Image: Playback/Instagram

At the end of the performance, the artist revealed to the fans that he was suffering from back pain due to a herniated disc and thanked the positive energy after fearing that he would not be able to perform.

Wesley Safadão receives massage after performing in Campina Grande Image: Playback/Instagram

“I wish I could have done a lot more for you. Forgive me, I’m sorry, but for what I’m going through I’m doing my best. It’s a spinal problem, it’s a herniated disc. It even hurts to sing. I’m all tied up here to make it work, but I was very happy here. Thank you, I thought I would not be able to do this show. God is too good,” he said.

trip to São Paulo

With no improvement in the picture, the singer chose to travel to São Paulo to undergo the treatment.

“We are going to São Paulo, we are going to continue Wesley’s treatment there. He is also being closely monitored here, in Fortaleza. I would also like to thank you for all the messages, support, strength. Everything will be fine. He really he just needs care, treatment, rest”, said Thyane Dantas on Instagram.

The artist’s performances have been cancelled. The following day, Safadão’s advice announced the diagnosis.

“Out of respect for fans and friends who are concerned about the health of the artist Wesley Safadão, we inform you that Wesley presented a picture of degenerative spondylodychopathy of the lumbosacral spine associated with lumbar disc herniation, with significant compression of the neurological structures within the spinal canal”, specified the communicated.

The artist underwent a procedure with the purpose of relieving the pain and is in recovery. He is under the care of Dr. Francisco Sampaio Júnior and the team coordinated by Prof. Dr. Roberto Kalil Filho and is doing well. For now, the shows that would take place this Monday and Tuesday in Ilhéus (BA), Lagarto (SE) and Maceió (AL), respectively, cannot be carried out. Press release

internment

After feeling new pain in the spine and numbness in the legs on Wednesday (29), Safadão was hospitalized for “intense treatment” and temporarily removed from the stages.

Image: Playback/Instagram

Maria Valmira Silva, the singer’s mother, appeared crying in a video to comment on the situation. Known as Dona Bil, the businesswoman shared a text with her followers.

“I entrust my son’s recovery in God’s hands. God knows he loves to sing and enchant. I ask for prayers for his health from fans, friends and family,” wrote Maria. Valmira us stories from Instagram. “May he soon be back on stage doing what he loves to do: singing and delighting.”

Surgery

About a week after admission, Safadão underwent emergency surgery to remove a herniated disc on Thursday.

In an interview with the newspaper O Globo, neurosurgeon Francisco Sampaio Junior, the singer’s doctor, said that Safadão’s condition worsened dramatically before the procedure.

“Unfortunately, Wesley is an exception. Usually, patients who have a herniated disc do not need surgery, as the inflammation is automatically absorbed by the body in about 4 to 8 weeks,” he said.

“However, on Wednesday night, he started to complain again of pain in his private parts and feeling his buttocks anesthetized. Severe symptoms of neurological damage”, explained the professional.

According to Sampaio, the singer was about to have “cauda equina syndrome”, a serious disease caused by compression and inflammation of the nerve bundle at the bottom of the spinal canal. The syndrome can result in paralysis, bowel and urinary incontinence and even loss of movement.

“He could use a colostomy tube or bag for the rest of his life. There was nothing else to be done except surgery very quickly. We couldn’t wait and risk it. The situation was getting worse in a way that is not usual for a herniated disc,” he said.

The neurosurgeon detailed that the artist has anatomical changes that have worsened his condition. Safadão is part of the 15% of the world population with the transition vertebra, which is between the lumbar and sacral regions.

In addition to this anatomical difference, the singer has “very short vertebrate nerve channels, which predisposes him to have neurological damage and to have severe disc disease”.

“If he didn’t have this extra vertebra, and consequently, didn’t have this congenital narrow canal, he would hardly have what he’s having now,” explained Sampaio, who said the patient’s surgery was “laborious” and “difficult”.

Recovery

Last night, the artist posted a video walking around the hospital. He smiled as he moved.

“Every day better”, he captioned, who used his song “Deus Tem Um Plano” as a soundtrack, with the line “let go of this sadness and start smiling”.