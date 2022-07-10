Exciting: Taylor Hawkins’ son plays “My Hero” in honor of his father – see

the passage of taylor hawkins continues to affect many of us, but of course no one misses the legendary musician as much as his own family. After being mostly silent after Taylor’s death, the young Shane Hawkins decided to honor his father in recent days.

It was during a performance on the 4th of July, US Independence Day, that Shane took over the drumsticks alongside the band. The Alive. Locally famous in Laguna Beach, where the family lives, the group has even played shows together with Taylor, including opening for his covers band, the Chevy Metalwith whom Shane himself had already gotten to play as well.

This time, taking advantage of a show that happened quite spontaneously on the street and that even needed the understanding of the police so that it wouldn’t be closed, the young man went to the stage and played “My Hero”, a classic from the Foo Fightersin honor of the late father.

Tributes to Taylor Hawkins

In the coming months, Taylor Hawkins’ family is also organizing a tribute together with the Foo Fighters to celebrate the drummer’s life. Big names in the music world are already confirmed, such as Alanis Morissette, Miley Cyrus and even a member of Led Zeppelin.

