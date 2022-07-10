Executive gives Grêmio’s version and points out Fernando Henrique’s “error” when traveling to Belo Horizonte | Guild

In recent days, Grêmio has brought itself a controversy by arranging the loan of Fernando Henrique to Cruzeiro and then going back on the negotiation. After criticism from the player’s manager, executive Diego Cerri spoke out and gave Tricolor’s version of the story. And he stated that the player and the agent were wrong to travel to Belo Horizonte.

The loan was sent until the end of 2023, with the possibility of Grêmio requesting the return of the midfielder in December this year. Cerri acknowledged that he initially gave the green light for the trip, but later stated that Grêmio had reconsidered and asked Cruzeiro and the player for time to define the situation.

– We told Cruzeiro to hold the ticket on Saturday and that we would talk on Monday. He decided to travel without authorization. From then on it was his choice, he stayed in Minas Gerais. Everything you do in life has a consequence, in our view he made a mistake, Fernando too, because our athlete is him and not the businessman. And that will be discussed internally – pointed out Cerri in the mixed zone of the Arena before the victory over Náutico.

Businessman Marcelo Pacheco had said exactly the same thing, but stated that the decision was to go to Belo Horizonte because the club had initially allowed the trip and the athlete had already started the bureaucracy to deliver the apartment in Porto Alegre.

– We’re talking, I don’t want to be arguing anymore. Maybe it’s the way the entrepreneur sought to solve, he lacked a little experience. We’ll try to resolve it with respect and within what is interesting for Grêmio – pinned Cerri.

Cruzeiro is still trying to reverse the situation, but Grêmio still doesn't accept the deal with the Minas Gerais club. Pacheco said that Tricolor even mentioned the possibility of a loan to Juventude.