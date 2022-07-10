expert teaches how to keep household bills up to date

The unemployment rate has decreased, and is now at 9.8%. Inflation shows signs of refreshment, but the cost of food remains high. Of the 50 products that became more expensive in the last 12 months, 34 are food; the main ones are milk and beans. Health and clothing expenses also grew.

Being disciplined with spending and identifying the exact destination of money are essential habits to maintain financial health.

A graduate of the State University of Rio de Janeiro (UERJ), financial educator Charles Mendlowicz, known on social media as the Sincere Economist, spoke with the metropolises and shared a series of tips for the consumer to be able to balance the accounts.

The main recommendation is to have full knowledge of how much you earn and how much you spend. If the numbers don’t match, you need to cut out the expendable.

“When the person organizes the expense spreadsheet, that is, establishes all the expenses at the tip of the pencil, it is possible to know if, at the end of the month, what is earned enough, and to identify the expenses that are highly necessary and desirable, and what is expendable”, teaches the influencer who accumulates 1.4 million followers on social networks.

Here are tips to keep your household bills in balance:

Start now – don’t leave it for next month, next week, another day. It needs to start today. Create a spreadsheet or use some application (free, of course) to control all your expenses, including the smallest expenses, because it’s impossible to manage what we don’t know. Many people are overwhelmed by some expenses and have no idea how big they are until they start writing them down.

Cut expenses. Unfortunately, it is only possible to balance the accounts in two ways: increasing income or cutting expenses. Now that you know where the money is going, it’s important to cut out everything possible.

Beware of “modern” expenses, such as internet plans, cell phones, streamings etc. Always calculate how much this is costing per year, to get an idea of ​​the weight of these bills. Take advantage of Black Friday to get cheaper plans at carriers.

Much of the household budget goes to food. So, it’s time to review everything we’ve selected: packaging, brands, products that can be replaced. It is also necessary to follow those basic tips for going to the supermarket: don’t take the kids, don’t go hungry, make a shopping list, take advantage of promotional packaging, etc.

Promotions and discounts are welcome when you need to spend, but only if you need to. Many people end up spending just because something is “cheaper”, not because they need it. Use the 48-hour rule: when you see a TV, cell phone or something, at the mall or on the internet, think for 48 hours if you really need it. That way, the chance of regret will be less.

Beware of debts. Even more with the interest level we are experiencing in Brazil, it is very easy to get into trouble. House, car, and other items with longer financing and interest should be exhaustively discussed and thought about in the family so that a decision does not compromise years of life. And if you unfortunately already have a lot of debt, run to renegotiate everything, and fight as much as possible to reduce interest.

The economist explains that, at the domestic level, the crisis hits the C, D and E classes hardest; that is, the poorest families.

“The perspective of these families has been strongly impacted by inflation”, he points out. According to the Broad National Consumer Price Index (IPCA), inflation accelerated by 0.67% in June; the high was 0.47% in May. In 12 months, the rate exceeds 11%.

balanced consumption

With high prices knocking on the door, according to the Ministry of Labor and Social Security, there was a 5.6% drop in the average hiring salary in the country, compared to the same period last year; in this way, therefore, each real becomes more expressive. “Families are forced to tighten their seat belts and apply the handbrake. Consumption has to be more balanced and you cannot get into debt, which is the worst thing for this moment. The vast majority of people need to be disciplined with their personal finances and make cuts”, points out Charles Mendlowicz. Average income has declined. In May of this year, the average real salary for hiring was R$ 1,898. In April, it was R$1,916. The difference is even greater compared to the same months of 2021, which accumulated an average salary of R$ 2,010.

“Usually, we say that 30% of the income is destined for food, housing and transportation. Another 30% for education and health. The rest is for leisure and investment. However, with this scenario, the lower classes are very harmed”, he emphasizes.

The economist reinforces. “You need to know how much you earn and where that money goes. Define expenses in a spreadsheet, put it at the tip of the pencil, and understand where the money is going”, he concludes.

Among the educator’s tips is cutting out superfluous items, such as signing a streamings, and replacement with similar products at more affordable prices. “That way, you can navigate with greater peace of mind”, he adds.

