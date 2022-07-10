Explore in 3D the James Webb Telescope, which will release its first scientific images this week | Science

After more than 6 months in space, NASA, the US space agency, should release this Tuesday (12) the first scientific images captured by the James Webb Space Telescope, which will complement the work of the famous Hubble.

Looking forward to the event, the g1 assembled a 3D model of the instrument that is so powerful who will be able to observe the origins of the universe (see art above).

The $10 billion observatory – launched in December last year and which now orbits the Sun 1.5 million kilometers from Earth – can explore where no telescope has gone before thanks to its huge main mirror and infrared equipmentwhich allows you to see through dust and gases.

The first fully formed images will be published on July 12th, but NASA last Wednesday provided a photo of an engineering test, the result of 72 exposures over 32 hours, which show a cluster of stars. and distant galaxies (see image below).

The photo looks a little crude, NASA said in a statement, but it is “among the deepest images of the universe ever taken” and offers an “irresistible glimpse” of what will be revealed in the coming weeks, months and years.

James Webb test image shows the star HD147980 in one of the 'deepest' portions of the universe ever captured by science, according to Webb scientists. — Photo: NASA/CSA/FGS

“When the image was taken, I was excited to clearly see all the detailed structure in these remote galaxies,” said Neil Rowlands, Telescope Orientation Sensor Program Scientist at Honeywell Aerospace.

The “blurdest spots in this image are exactly the types of remote galaxies that Webb will study in its first year of science operations,” said Jane Rigby, Webb operations scientist at NASA’s Goddard Space Flight Center.

Bill Nelson, NASA administrator, announced last week that the James Webb is capable of scanning the cosmos beyond any other telescope.

“It will explore objects from the solar system and the atmosphere of exoplanets orbiting other stars, revealing how similar these atmospheres are to our own,” explained Nelson.

Life-size model of James Webb mounted on the lawn at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center. Photo from March 2013. — Photo: NASA

“It can answer some questions we have: where do we come from? What else is out there? Who are we? And of course, it will answer some questions we don’t even know what they are.”

James Webb’s Infrared Capabilities allow you to see back to the Big Bang, which took place 13 billion years ago.

Due to the expansion of the Universe, the light of the first stars varies from the ultraviolet and the visible wavelengths at which it was emitted to the infrared, which Webb can detect with unprecedented resolution.

At the moment, the oldest cosmological observations date back to 330 million years after the Big Bang, but with the telescope’s capabilities, astronomers believe they will easily break the record.

