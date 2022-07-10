Falcão mocks interview with Allan Jesus about Luva de Pedreiro: ‘I almost believe it’

Hawk rocked social media last Saturday. After journalist Leo Dias revealed details of Allan Jesus’ interview for the programs “Domingo Espetacular” and “Câmera Record”, the new manager of Luva de Pedreiro made a point of writing an irony in the comments.

– On Domingo Espetacular and on this Sunday’s Camera Record (10/7), Roberto Cabrini brings exclusive revelations of the Luva de Pedreiro case, the worldwide phenomenon of social networks. Iran Ferreira’s interview, banned by the court from being shown last week, and which contains serious accusations by the influencer against her former manager, Allan de Jesus, will finally be shown – published Leo Dias on Instagram.

“I almost believe it,” Falcão mocked in the publication.

Allan Jesus’ interview will be released this Sunday. The businessman has been receiving a lot of criticism because of the time when managed the young man’s career and hair recent episodes that happened in Luva’s life. In the interview, Allan seeks to tell his version of events and defend himself against the accusations he has been receiving.

The troubled relationship of Luva and Allan Jesus became a highlight of social networks in recent weeks. The friction between the two made the influencer break the partnership with a businessman and search for falcon.

Since he started managing Luva’s career, Falcão has been doing everything he can to defend the 20-year-old’s interests. Considered one of the greatest futsal players of all time, Falcão has already revealed that he intends to help the influencer reap the rewards of all the success he has been achieving in recent months.